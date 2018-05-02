NEW BETHLEHEM – Two people are facing drug related charges stemming from an incident that took place from March 31 into April 1 in New Bethlehem.
Raymond D. McIntyre, 23, of Clarion, and Sharon Ann Anthony, 50, of New Bethlehem, were charged with two counts of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to use a controlled substance and one count each of possessing a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
In addition, McIntyre was charged with possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
While conducting a routine client visit on Anthony and her husband, David, at their home along Angus Lane, Clarion County Probation officers reportedly seized a sock containing five needles, a spoon with residue and a crack pipe. McIntyre was discovered hiding inside the house and was arrested on a state parole warrant, reports state.
According to court documents, probation officers contacted police on April 3 to report that they had found messages on Anthony’s Facebook account that seemed to indicate Anthony was conspiring with McIntyre to sell suboxone pills for McIntyre.
During an interview, Anthony reportedly told police that McIntyre asked her to “get rid” of a few of his prescription suboxone pills to get some money for his brothers. That same day, Anthony allegedly sold three pills to a known individual in New Bethlehem for $60, and two additional pills on April 1 for the same amount.
Anthony reportedly explained that she messaged McIntyre stating that she made him some money, and that McIntyre’s prescription pill bottle was still at her house, police said.
Reports state that a bottle containing eight orange suboxone pills was later found at Anthony’s home.
While speaking with police, according to court documents, McIntyre admitted to staying at Anthony’s home for approximately one week. He also said that he recently received some bad personal news and hadn’t been reporting to his parole officer in Erie.
Although he allegedly admitted to owning the needles and spoon that were discovered in Anthony’s house, McIntyre denied giving Anthony any pills to sell.
He also reportedly denied sending any messages to Anthony, stating that he did not have a Facebook account.
Charges were filed April 30 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
