MAHONING TWP. – Two men were killed from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 3, along Route 28/66, just north of Deanville Road, in Mahoning Township.
According to reports, Tyler J. Zeigler, 26, of Butler, was traveling north on Route 28/66 at approximately 6:05 a.m. when his 2016 RAM 2500 truck crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F-250 pick-up driven by Mark L. Kirkpatrick, 59, of Summerville.
Following the crash, police said, Zeigler’s and Kirkpatrick’s vehicles came to uncontrolled stops in the northbound and southbound lanes respectively. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers, Zeigler was pronounced dead at the scene. Kirkpatrick was transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The causes of death were multiple blunt force traumas, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Although Zeigler was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, Kirkpatrick was not.
The crash is still under investigation by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police.
Funeral arrangements for Zeigler are being handled by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg. Arrangements for Kirkpatrick are under the direction of Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.
State police, Dayton District Volunteer Fire Department, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Co. and Clarion EMS assisted the coroner’s office at the scene.