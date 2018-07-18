PAINT TWP. – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:25 p.m. July 16 at the intersection of Route 66 and Wisner Road in Paint Township.
According to police, Tyler Orion Schwabenbauer, 19, of Franklin, was attempting to make a left turn onto Wisner Road from the southbound lane of Route 66, when his vehicle struck another vehicle, driven by Jared J. Felmlee, 37, of Seneca, that was traveling north.
Felmlee and his passenger, Barbara Sue Burkhardt, 35, of Shippenville, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old Hawthorn girl was a passenger in Schwabenbauer’s vehicle.
State police are currently investigating the cause of the crash. No additional details were provided.
