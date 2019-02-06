RIMERSBURG – Last week’s extreme cold not only caused local schools to call off for a couple of days, but it also caused damages at Union High School that resulted in an additional day off for the school district.
“Union High School experienced issues with the heating system due to the extreme winter weather we had last week,” UHS principal Kris Glosser said, noting that is is believed that a flue in one of the heating units became stuck in the open position, and the cold circulating air caused the heater to freeze up. “This resulted in the heating system malfunctioning, and some other heaters became frozen as a result.”
Glosser said school was cancelled Friday, and Mark Brown, director of Buildings and Grounds, and his crew worked to assess the damages and make repairs, with the help of Luton’s Plumbing and Heating.
“We were told that there were many businesses experiencing similar heating issues, so we were fortunate to be able to secure help,” she said.
The principal said the cafeteria heaters were able to be repaired and put back in working order Friday with the exception of one unit, which will need to be either repaired or replaced.
There are also several heating units in the music wing that are still not working, and classes are being held in alternate locations within the school, as needed. Other heating units affected include the weight room and front vestibule.
The heating problems were not the only headaches caused by the extreme cold.
“In addition, there was flooding throughout the lower level [of the high school],” Glosser said. “Water from a broken, overhead pipe, caused damage to the trophy case inside the front entrance. Thanks to Mr. Brown and his crew’s quick response, damages from the flooding were not as extensive as they could have been.”
Glosser said the gymnasium floor appears to be okay, but officials are watching for any signs of damage due to moisture.
“Mr. Brown is currently working with an adjuster from the insurance company to determine what damages are covered under the district’s insurance policy,” Glosser said. “At this point, it is not known.”
