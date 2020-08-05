RIMERSBURG – Union High School will begin the new school year for students on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and high school principal Kris Glosser issued the following statement about the start of the school year:
“We are eagerly looking forward to getting back to some kind of normalcy,” Glosser said. “Union High School is following the district’s Health and Safety School Reopening Plan to welcome students back. Currently, we plan to utilize the least restrictive measures allowed by our governing officials in the opening of school. If Clarion County is in the Green Phase of reopening, students will be brought back for face-to-face learning.
“Students will be required to wear a face mask while on school-provided transportation and during transitions in the hallways. All classrooms will be sanitized between classes. If sufficiently social distanced in classrooms, students do not need to wear masks. The recommendation from the CDC is six feet between students (the World Health Organization recognizes three feet as sufficient distance), but this is not mandated. What is mandated is that teachers keep as much distance between students as is feasible. Therefore, we do not plan to make students wear masks once they are seated within their classroom for instruction.
“During physical activity in gym class or other activities, while students are engaged in the activity, we do not plan to make students wear masks as this poses other hazards due to decreased oxygen availability and increased carbon dioxide inhalation. Students who have a medical condition which prohibits the wearing of a face covering, as documented by a physician, may schedule a meeting with building administration and appropriate personnel to discuss the individual student’s needs. The team can then build a 504 plan to address the medical concerns of the student, which may include an exemption from the mask requirement if so recommended by the physician. The district has purchased two masks for every student, or students are able to wear their own masks from home.
“Distance learning is also an option for students who are not able to return to the physical school environment or whose parents have concerns about returning to the physical building during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students would follow their normal school schedule and be able to participate with their classmates and teacher who are in physical attendance. This is the preferred method of distance education for our students, as it keeps them connected with the school, their classmates, and their teachers. It also allows us to consistently monitor student progress and alter the educational program to meet any of the student’s needs like we would if they were in the physical classroom. Another option which is less desirable would be to participate in cyber education through the school’s Educere Program which utilizes a third party’s curriculum and lessons as opposed to Union’s. The last option would be to attend a traditional cyber program which is the least preferred by the district. It comes at a substantial cost to the district which ranges from $18,000 to $36,000 per student and removes the connection between the student and the school/their peers.
“Union School District is planning a back-to-school evening in the near future for parents and students. This event will allow parents to ask questions of each department in relation to the return to school. Information on this event will be mailed home. We are hoping to be able to set up tables in the football stadium to allow for each concerned parent/family to ask questions, receive clarification, and to schedule appointments for meetings to address special individual needs of our students. The school realizes that many parents have questions concerning their child’s safe return to school and that specific information is in short supply, so we are hoping to alleviate concerns by working together with our community and families to make the process as positive as we can.”