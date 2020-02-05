RIMERSBURG – It’s not everyday that your child’s high school principal sends home a letter stating that your child may be eligible for scholarships to attend another, better performing school.
But that’s what happened last week at Union when parents were informed that due to the school’s poor showing on 2018-2019 PSSA and/or Keystone exams, Union High School dropped into the bottom 15 percent of schools in the state, opening the door for the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program.
Union superintendent John Kimmel, who is in his first year at Union, said that he was not familiar with the state program before Union received notice that it was in the bottom 15 percent.
He said that while the district performed better than schools that have been placed on corrective action by the state, the recent scores were nevertheless low enough to place the district under the scholarship program which could help students transfer to other districts.
Kimmel said on Friday that since the letters went home several days earlier, no one had reached out to the district to begin the process of a transfer. And, he said, he doesn’t expect there to be a mass exodus of students, mainly because the scholarships offered by the state are limited, and because as of now, only Clarion Area High School is eligible in the area to receive students. He also noted that transportation would be an issue for most students looking to enroll elsewhere.
“I don’t think it’s a huge surprise,” Kimmel said of Union’s poor showing on state tests. “We haven’t been performing well historically.”
He said that over the last decade, while Union’s scores have remained fairly stagnant, other schools in the area have shown more improvement.
Based on information provided by the state, Kimmel said it looks as if Union High School ranked 416th from the bottom of Pennsylvania schools, meaning that its percentage was 14.596, just within the 15 percent of schools for the scholarship program.
“We’re just barely within that group,” he said.
The superintendent said that since he took the helm at Union last summer, the focus has been on making improvements to nearly every aspect of the school experience, including the need to improve test scores.
Kimmel said he’s taking a positive perspective about the latest news.
“It creates a sense of urgency for staff members, for parents, for students,” he said, adding that the numbers provide hard evidence that changes need to be made and work needs to be done to meet the goals.
“It has to be a long range plan,” Kimmel said of the way Union will improve test scores. He explained that work has been taking place over the last six months to update school policies and handbooks, review school programs, curriculum and special education, and to start work on the district’s comprehensive plan.
He said that as Union moves forward, the possible closure of Rimersburg Elementary School is being looked at in terms of what it would mean for student performance. He said that closing the school could free up money that could be used to help students, while the same closure would reduce class space and impact some class sizes.
Kimmel also explained that the district will focus on professional development, in order to determine how to best use the limited time and resources available to train staff members.
As Union delves into the comprehensive planning process, Kimmel said he wants to hold a public meeting to give parents and local residents a chance to provide their ideas for the future of the school district.
In the meantime, the letter that went home with UHS students last week states that “Under the OSTCP program, Union High School must offer students the choice to transfer to another school district or nonpublic school. Please know that the staff at Union High School has a relationship with your child and wants to continue serving your child. However, if you feel your child will be better served in another school, you may request a transfer for your child to one of the schools participating in the PSTCP.”
Kimmel said that it was “hard to tell” how many, if any, students will seek a transfer, but he suggested that it might be limited to families that have considered transferring their students already, possibly for sports reasons, and who will use this as an excuse to make the move.
With a wide array of work already being done to address academic improvements at Union, Kimmel said this latest setback doesn’t change any of his plans.
But, he noted, there’s now a greater urgency to make improvements.
“Those changes need to come fairly quickly,” he said. “Overall, we have hardworking people, putting out their best efforts.”
For more information about the scholarship program, visit www.newpa.com/ostc.