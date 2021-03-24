RIMERSBURG – With the final grading period beginning in the current school year, Union School District officials looked toward the upcoming year as they adopted the 2021-2022 calendar last week.
“Our school calendar re-establishes two snow days built into the calendar for the year, to be scheduled with two spring breaks,” Union superintendent John Kimmel said following the school board’s March 18 meeting.
He said the snow days would first be used to make up for school cancellations. Once those two days are exhausted, Kimmel said additional days called off for snow would become flexible instruction days for remote learning, if approved by the state. If not, the additional canceled days would be tacked on to the end of the school year.
“The calendar allows us to conclude school prior to the Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “It also reflects the removal of two Act 80 days which will become instructional days, increasing student instructional time as our Career Center students were often near the 990 minimum hours required by the state.”
The calendar for the upcoming year shows teacher inservice days on Aug. 19 and 23, and a staff Act 80 day on Aug. 24 before the first day of school for students on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
School would be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 6, Oct. 8 for Autumn Leaf Festival, Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving, Nov. 29 for buck season, Dec. 24-31 for winter break, Feb. 18, March 11 and 14 for the first spring break, and March 15 and 18 for the second spring break.
Act 80 days are slated for Nov. 11 (afternoon) for Veterans Day, Jan. 17, Feb. 21 and April 29 (afternoon).
The snow makeup days are set for March 15 and April 14.
The final day of school is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022.
School administrators also gave an update at last week’s meeting on the current school year, particularly the number of students who remain in various forms of remote education during the pandemic.
Elementary principal Tom Minick said that only 12 elementary students were taking part in the live streaming remote classes through the school, while an additional three students were enrolled in the Educere cyber school and four others with PA Cyber.
High school principal Kris Glosser said that 67 students were taking part in the live streaming, with eight in Educere or eAcademy through the school district, and 12 in other outside cyber schools.
Weight Room
Discussion
Board member Shelly Atzeni asked for a recap of the status of possibly hiring a weight room coach for the high school, a discussion that was held at a previous work session.
Board member Brade Guntrum said that he opposed the proposal to hire a weight room coach because of the cost. Board president Brenda Brinker and other members agreed.
“We didn’t think it warranted spending the money,” Brinker explained, noting that the district has other academic needs to focus its resources on. Officials said that coaches have been supervising the weight room for their particular sports.
Athletic director Scott Kindel said that in the past, coaches did the same, but it was easier for them back then because most coaches also taught at the school. Now, he said, many coaches can’t be available for weight room duties because of their work schedules. Kindel said he is seeing more of an interest from students in weight training and core training.
“At this point, we need to watch our dollars,” board member Jeff Kriebel said.
Other Business
• The board approved the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 budget for 2021-2022, with Union’s projected share of $4,528.
• In a 7-1 vote, Jason Not was approved as an independent educational evaluator on an as-needed basis at $1,000 per evaluation. Board member Jeff Shirey voted against the motion.
• The board approved the retirement of educational aide Bonnie Painter, effective March 18.
• Approval was given to hire Lisa Hummel as band director at a salary of $5,120, Rob Height as first assistant band director at $2,086 and John Zanot as second assistant band director at $1,240. Also, Cindy Culp was hired as assistant play director at a salary of $1,297.
• The following sports positions were filled: Kelli Kifer, first assistant junior high volleyball coach, $500; Jason Johnston, first assistant varsity baseball coach, $1,400; Candice Johnston, second assistant track coach, $1,000; Scott Kindel, athletic director, $5,235; and Ange Salvo, assistant athletic director, $2,560. Additionally, Alexandra Bell was approved as a volunteer for junior high volleyball, Jason Crissman as a volunteer for varsity baseball and Brian Runyan as a youth sports clinic volunteer.