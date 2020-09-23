RIMERSBURG – The show will go on, after officials at Union and A-C Valley agreed over the last several days to allow marching band and cheerleaders from both schools to attend home football games.
The two schools, which work cooperatively to field the Union-ACV Falcon Knights football team, had apparently been in disagreement over sending band members and cheerleaders to games held at the other school’s field.
The topic surfaced at the end of last week’s meeting of the Union School Board, when board president Brenda Brinker said she felt it unfair that the Union band and cheerleaders would not be permitted to attend and perform at the three home games this season at the A-C Valley field.
Officials noted at the time that the A-C Valley band and cheerleaders were invited to the two home games on the Union field, but had declined to attend.
“This is about the kids,” Brinker said last week. “Band parents want to see their kids as much as athletics.”
While the board debated the matter, Union’s superintendent and athletic director said after the meeting that conversations were being held with their A-C Valley counterparts, and by Monday, the two sides had apparently reached an agreement.
“Through communication with A-C Valley Friday and over the weekend, their board is supportive of our band and cheer traveling to their school for home football events and they are also agreeable with sending their students to us for games hosted at Union,” superintendent John Kimmel said on Monday, noting that the A-C Valley school board was expected to meet and approve the matter Monday night.
“Union School District extended an invitation to them on Friday, and we expressed our desire to both send our students to events hosted at their school and to have their students at events hosted by us,” Kimmel added. “This is good news for band and cheer students for both schools and signifies that we are both in support of providing all positive opportunities for our students that we can.”
On Tuesday, Kimmel said the band directors from both schools had been in communication, and were coordinating songs and procedures for the games, which includes the game this Friday night at Union’s field in Rimersburg.
Start of the New Year
Union officials said that despite all the changes brought about by the pandemic, the closing of Rimersburg Elementary School, and the move of sixth grade to the high school, the new school year has started off well.
Elementary principal Tom Minick said that as of last Thursday’s board meeting, 17 students in Kindergarten through fifth grades were taking part in Union’s remote learning program, while an additional four students were enrolled in the district-supported Educere cyber school.
He also said that as of Thursday, one elementary student had been sent home with COVID-19 symptoms, while an additional 15 were sent home due to older siblings at the high school showing symptoms.
High school principal Kris Glosser said that few students have made a fuss about wearing masks at school, and she thanked the staff for their hard work in getting everything ready for the new year.
She noted that as students are sent home due to COVID-19 symptoms, new procedures are being worked out to track their attendance as they transition to remote learning.
Glosser also said the sixth grade students are adapting well to their new classrooms in the high school.
“They love it up here,” she said. “They’ve blended in well.”
Other Business
• Tessa Shick was hired as an elementary school teacher for one school term.
• Nick Rimer was approved as the yearbook advisor at the rate of $1,130.
• The following coaching positions were filled: Geri Montgomery, head track coach, $2,560; Alex Bell, softball manager, $2,160; and Ron Rodgers, baseball manager, $2,160.