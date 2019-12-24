RIMERSBURG – The Union School Board of Education is back up to a full complement of nine members after a Madison Township (Clarion County) business owner was appointed to a vacant seat last week.
After it was learned earlier this month that Bill Coradi could not hold the school board position to which he was elected in November due to his work status, the board advertised the opening and received one application.
John Creese Jr. said he learned of the opening from newly seated board member Tressa Smith.
“I think I can offer a very open-minded, fresh perspective,” Creese told the board during an interview on Dec. 19. He acknowledged that he did not know many of the people seated around the board room, and that he was pretty sure they did not know him either.
He said that he operates a small fire alarm and fire safety business, with three to five employees. He said his business had given him experience in negotiating contracts and dealing with budgets.
In answering questions from the board, Creese described confidentiality as “very important,” and that if appointed, he would turn to other board members if he had questions, and that he wanted an open relationship with the district superintendent. He also said his most important duty would be to do what was in the best interest of students, as well as the school district.
As far as his goals, Creese said he would like to help boost student test scores in the district, and to help prepare students above and beyond what is taught for the standardized tests.
Having attended the past several board meetings, including the recent public hearing related to the possible closure of Rimersburg Elementary School, Creese said that it seems that the board does not currently have the support of parents and teachers. He said that work needs to be done to bring everyone together.
“There needs to be some way to bring them together,” he said.
Board member Brade Guntrum, noting that he and others did not know Creese, asked the applicant if there would be any surprising revelations surface if he is appointed.
“I don’t have any major skeletons in my closet,” Creese said.
He noted that he has seven children and grandchildren, but none currently students in the district.
He said after the meeting that he has resided in the district for ten years.
Guntrum’s motion to appoint Creese to the board was unanimously approved. The new member was also appointed to the board’s Finance and Buildings, Grounds and Transportation committees.
The appointment was the main action at last week’s brief special meeting, which also included the board’s approval of a first reading of a new policy that could allow members to take part in meetings remotely by calling in.
The new policy states that the board must have a quorum of five members present at the meeting before anyone could take part by calling in, and that members would be limited to participating remotely two times per year. No more than two members could do so at any one meeting.
The board will consider officially enacting the new policy at its January meeting.