RIMERSBURG – With two unanimous votes, the Union School District last week entered into a new phase of school security.
At their monthly meeting last Thursday, Union School Board members gave approval to advertise for school police officers for the upcoming school year.
According to the job description posted on the district website on Friday, June 8, Union is looking for part-time and full-time school police officers with at least 10 years experience.
“The primary mission of every school police officer is to provide as safe and secure an environment as possible for students, staff, visitors, guests and taxpayers of the Union School District,” the description states.
In a second vote, the board approved the first reading of district Policy 709.1: School Police Officers. The policy establishes guidelines, procedures, record keeping and safeguards pertaining to school officers carrying firearms while “exercising their duties.”
In response to residents’ ongoing concerns about when appropriate security measures would be implemented, district superintendent Jean McCleary pointed out that the district must follow a procedure for the hiring of police officers and the implementation of safety procedures.
“We’re not missing any points; trust us on that,” McCleary said, explaining that Union is one of the only school districts in Clarion County that has taken such security action. “We’re a soft spot, we’re vulnerable. All schools are unless we have metal detectors and police officers, and even then we’re not guaranteed 100 percent for safety.”
As a follow-up to the issue of school security, McCleary said in a statement following the meeting that Union has also budgeted for metal detectors for all three school buildings.
Elementary Staff
Presents MCL Findings
In his report, elementary principal Tom Minick and three teachers, who visited Mass Customized Learning-based (MCL) classrooms in Titusville and the state of California, described how MCL could be implemented into Union classrooms.
According to Minick, MCL is a student-centered rather than teacher-centered approach to education that encourages students to complete educational goals at their own pace. MCL is based on a tracking system, much like that used for weight-loss and exercise programs, and assumes that students approach learning with different levels of knowledge in place and require more or less time to complete tasks.
Third grade teacher Jennifer Monnoyer pointed to the possibility of breaking classrooms into small groups for more individualized teacher-student interaction.
“As you can see, there is not a single student in this picture [from] this classroom we visited in California who is sitting in a cubicle; there is not a device in that classroom being used,” Monnoyer, explained to the crowded cafeteria of residents, referencing past concerns that MCL isolated students to strictly individualized learning. “Those students happen to be working individually or in small groups on tasks their teacher has assigned them, which is no different than what we’ve been doing in the 17 years that I’ve taught at Union School District.”
She continued that this approach allows for individualized feedback and the determination of whether students are ready to move to the next subject level.
Science teacher Jason Best too talked about the importance of pre-testing and structuring subject matter to the individual learners.
Kindergarten teacher Karen Paulden highlighted MCL’s wholistic approach to education, which foster growth both intellectually and emotionally.
“If you speak with university professors [and] employers, they want employees who are going to be goal driven, who will take the initiative, who will step out and help someone else,” Paulden said, noting that MCL encourages all of that. “We’re not just teaching to the academic level, we’re teaching to that emotional level as well.”
Following the presentation, district residents again offered comments and raised concerns about the implementation of MCL.
One person commented that he could point to as many pictures of students in cubicles under MCL as the presenters showed of students working in groups.
He also suggested that the need to give information to the whole classroom was that while 2 percent may have pre-knowledge, 98 percent didn’t.
“While I like some of the things I hear, I was under the assumption that these were things we were already doing as teachers,” he said. “Why all of a sudden do we have this big change to make sure we are doing it now?”
Another resident offered support for the efforts by reminding those gathered that they all shared common concern for the well-being and education of the students.
“The only way we can make something positive happen is when we recognize that common ground and we get together [so] we’re not fighting each other,” she said.
In response to a query regarding the timeline for potential implementation, Minick indicated the 2018-19 school year will be a time to bring increased awareness and do more research.
“I already see great things being done in classrooms,” the resident said. “I just don’t want to see you jump into a model that I don’t think you’re ready for.”
Moore Speaks Out
District resident Barry Moore voiced concern regarding the “tyranny,” “manipulation,” and hirings and firings of staff plaguing the Union School District.
He questioned recent decisions regarding the hiring of the football coach, punishment for the superintendent’s alleged plagiarism case and the over-emphasis the district places on preparing students for college rather than work beyond high school.
“It’s time to put brooms away and do what is right; quit sweeping issues under the rug…” Moore said. “This is old business, get it off the table.”
Other Business
• School board members unanimously approved the district’s final General Operating Budget without a tax increase for the 2018-19 school year.
The real estate tax will remain at 48.8 mills.
The final budget in the amount of $12,466,938 increased more than $214,000 from last month’s preliminary budget, with revenues of $10,840,691 increasing by $2,000.
When asked about the changes following the meeting, McCleary explained that the additional expenses account for approximately $190,000 for school police salaries, benefits and other expenses associated with school police and other school security, as well as $20,160 for contracted mental health therapy services.
Additional revenues, McCleary said, were the result of the rent to be paid by the Pre-K Counts program for space at Sligo Elementary. The three-year agreement with Jefferson-Clarion Head Start was approved during the meeting
“There was also a reduction in salary and benefits due to a full-time high school secretary position going to part-time,” she said.
• Athletic event admission prices for 2018-19 were set as follows: girls and boys varsity football, volleyball and basketball — $4 for adults and $2 for students; junior varsity and junior high football — adults and students $2; all-season family pass — $50; all-season adult pass — $25.
All Union School District students will be admitted free with a school ID.
• Janet Kifer was approved as a PTO volunteer/chaperone.
• Darla Lipps, Bonnie Painter, Daphne Vogle, Deanna McGarrity, Linda Lewis, Alicia Hetrick, Cindy Carr, Penny Vereb, Melissa Deitz, Mary Ann Morgan, Heather Marsh and Angie Hawk were approved as potential educational aides for the 2018-19 school year.
• Board members also approved the posting of a two-hour cafeteria position.
• Health Servies of Clarion, Inc./Dr. Joseph Leonard and Karla Wilson PA-C were appointed as school physicians for a two-year period starting July 1 at a rate of $10 per physical examination and $10 per IEP review.
• Dr. Stephen Jaworski was appointed as school dentist at a rate of $4 per exam.
