RIMERSBURG – A debate among Union School Board members about how the high school’s gymnasiums should be used during the ongoing pandemic, turned into a larger discussion about where the board should place its focus and priorities.
At their Jan. 21 meeting, board members rejected a plan to move some sports practices to the Sligo Recreation Center gymnasium, with some members arguing that there was plenty of room to accommodate all extra-curricular sports if band classes were moved out of the high school’s auxiliary gym.
Board member Shelly Atzeni kicked off the debate by questioning who had authorized sending junior high basketball teams to practice at the Sligo facility, stating that the issue should have first come to the school board for approval. Superintendent John Kimmel said that he had made the call so that practices would not have to be canceled. He said the school board had discussed the idea of using the Sligo site at a previous meeting.
Kimmel also said that the district was putting academics first, and did not want to move the band out of the auxiliary gym, which it has been using this year due to the pandemic and the need to keep students — especially those with wind instruments — safely distanced from one another.
Officials said the auxiliary gym is used by the band two periods of the school day, and for some study halls and other classes as needed.
Board president Brenda Brinker said that due to the nature of the instruments, more space was needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Board member Mark Rummel and others suggested that the band use the stage for classes instead, to free up the auxiliary gym for physical education and after-school sports use.
Brinker countered that the stage was not large enough to accommodate the full band, and that students would still need to use a portion of main gym floor. That would require, she said, the students moving chairs, music stands, instruments and more at the start and end of each class, limiting time for instruction and risking damage to the new floor in the gymnasium.
Band director Lisa Hummel concurred, noting that there would not be time to set up and tear down before and after each band class.
The prolonged debate took a sharp turn as board member John Creese offered his assessment of the situation.
“Every meeting is micromanagement of sports,” Creese said, noting that in his 13 months on the school board, members spend little time discussing anything but sports. “If we took the same passion and same emotion ... to tackle our budget deficit, we’d be good.”
“We spend all this time to micromanage who is practicing in what gym,” he said, adding that no time is spent discussing what to do about student test scores, school finances or curriculum. “We work together well, but every meeting the problem is sports.”
Atzeni and member Adam Vogle argued that they are passionate about athletics because the sports programs keep students involved with school, and help keep their grades up.
Creese said that for every minute the board spends on athletics, it should spend five minutes on the budget, 10 minutes on curriculum and 15 minutes on test scores.
“But we won’t talk about anything else tonight,” he said.
Brinker agreed that the board was micromanaging the issue as none of the board members are in the school during the day to see how the logistics work. She said that while all the board members are supportive of both sports and music, she wanted the school administration to handle the issue instead of the school board.
Serving on the board for four years, member Jeff Shirey agreed with Creese, stating that while sports often take center stage, the board has only talked about curriculum for maybe 15 minutes in those four years.
Kimmel said his main concern with moving the band to the stage and main gymnasium was having all the equipment brought in and out of the space and across the new gymnasium floor.
He noted that the conflicts involving the use of the gymnasiums were limited to three days in January and two days in February.
A motion by Creese to have the administration work with the band director and athletic director to find a solution was approved, with several members apparently not casting votes.
On Monday, Kimmel said that all those involved met on Friday to try to find a workable solution. What they agreed upon was moving the band to one half of the auxiliary gym so that for after-school practices, additional rows of band chairs could be moved back to allow the teams to utilize three-quarters of the gym space. He said they would see how the plan works and make changes as needed.
Other Business
• Kimmel said the district is expecting a COVID-related grant this year that would be around four-times what the district received in 2020. He told the board that the funding could be used for some building improvements to windows, heating and air circulation systems. He said that as the board works on the 2021-2022 budget, it would need to look at options for various projects that could save the district money longterm with regards to heating and electricity costs.
• The board accepted the letter of retirement from teacher Debbie Shirey, effective at the conclusion of the school year.
• The retirement of crossing guard Judy Traister was also approved, effective Jan. 22. Ron Radaker was hired for the position at a rate of $25 per day.
• Ginger Rogers was hired as a long-term substitute teacher at Sligo Elementary, effective Feb. 11.
• The board authorized an agreement with Territ Surveying and Design to prepare a mosaic map and plot all the surrounding deeds to create a new deed for the Rimersburg Elementary School property, which is in the process of being sold. The cost of the work is $3,500.
• Amy Wilson was hired as assistant junior high boys basketball coach at a salary of $1,100, while Cathy Walzak was hired as second assistant softball coach at a salary of $850.