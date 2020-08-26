RIMERSBURG – For the first time since Rimersburg Elementary School was closed and Union School District officials announced a buyer for the property, members of the school board came together last week with Rimersburg Borough officials and the prospective buyer of the old school.
Union superintendent John Kimmel said he wanted to get everyone together in the same place to alleviate any concerns and address any rumors going around the community.
He explained that in April, the school board voted to close the school. Shortly after, he said, the district was approached by Chad Shirey about purchasing the old school and its grounds. Kimmel said that after consulting with the district’s attorney, they were told that it was often more favorable to negotiate with a private buyer rather than to put the property up for public bids. With a private buyer, Kimmel said, the district was able to include stipulations in the deed that state the property cannot ever be used for a competing school.
Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany, who had raised some concerns about the sale at the last Rimersburg Borough Council meeting, told the school board last week that he had met with Shirey earlier in the day, and that “everything is good.”
“As far as I’m concerned, everything is going to be great,” Yeany said, noting that the plans to convert the old school into senior housing would bring in revenue for the community.
Shirey was asked to go over the plans for the property, and he said that because he grew up in the community and used the ball fields and playgrounds attached to the school, he didn’t want to see the community lose those assets. So, he said, he and a partner came together to make the offer to buy the property for $100,000.
“My intentions are to completely renovate the school,” he said, explaining that the building would provide 20-plus apartments for seniors age 55 and older. He said one of the appeals of the property was the baseball fields just outside, and plans are to add outside patio areas for each apartment so that they can watch games and be a part of the community.
Shirey also said he intends to talk with the local Little League group and the borough to see what they want to see at the property.
School board member Brade Guntrum asked Shirey if he was opposed to subdividing off the old school building from the rest of the property that includes three ball fields, a playground, basketball court and tennis/street hockey court.
Shirey said he was not opposed to the idea, but would need to talk it over with his business partner.
Guntrum reminded everyone that the district uses the softball field for its high school program, and that the district and many others had invested a lot of money into the property over the years.
He also questioned who would maintain the property. Shirey said that the Little League has suggested that they want to maintain the fields.
“Nothing is going to change with the fields and the courts,” Shirey said. “You’re dealing with someone you can work with. Those are things we can work together on.”
Shirey said that if he and his company continued to own the property, they could continue to pay for the electric used at the fields and concession stand. And he even proposed the possibility of constructing restrooms at the fields.
Guntrum said he would not want to see the property sold without guarantees that the school district and community can continue to use the fields and courts for years to come, even if Shirey and his partner sold the property down the road.
Kimmel later told school board members that the district was working on a lease agreement for the fields.
Members suggested that the district also include a clause giving the school or borough the first option to buy the property if it is ever put up for sale.
“Let’s just make sure all of our bases our covered,” Guntrum said.
School director Shelly Atzeni agreed, saying that while she was not opposed to the sale, she also wanted to see guarantees in writing.
Other Business
• Kimmel told the board that the district had reserved up to 15 “seats” in the district-approved cyber school program, Educere, at a total cost of just under $30,000. He noted that if students opt to attend other private cyber school programs, it costs the district and its taxpayers $18,000 to $36,000 per student.
• To help with staffing and to meet COVID-19 requirements for class sizes, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Union Education Association, allowing the district to hire an elementary teacher for one school year with no obligations to continue employment after the 2020-2021 year.
• The board accepted the resignation of school psychologist and special education director Christina Smith. Officials noted that the district was in the process of scheduling interviews with the applicants for each position.
• Nicole Claypoole was hired as prom advisor at a salary of $1,188.
• Permission was granted for the Redbank Valley Youth Football Association to use the Union High School football field for games on Sept. 19 against Union.
• The board approved a revised school calendar, changing April 1 from an Act 80 day into a regular school day.
• The automated external defibrillator (AED) that was housed at Rimersburg Elementary School was donated to the Rimersburg Little League. The board also approved $150 donations to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, the Rimersburg Hose Co. and the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department.
• Amy Wilson was hired as cross country co-coach at a salary of $1,100.