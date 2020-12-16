RIMERSBURG – With the impacts of the pandemic on the minds of everyone at last week’s meeting of the Union School Board, members maintained their leadership as they head into the new year.
By unanimous vote, board president Brenda Brinker retained her position last week, as the board also voted unanimously for Jeff Kriebel as vice president.
The group’s reorganization meeting was brief as talks quickly turned to the impact that COVID-19 has had on the local schools, which have been operating on remote instruction since before Thanksgiving.
Elementary principal Tom Minick thanked families of Union students, as well as teachers and staff, for their efforts.
“We placed an extra burden on them in these trying times,” Minick said of families, noting that they have been “responding well” to the remote instruction.
He explained that the district has been working to improve home-to-school connections.
“The teachers have been very diligent,” he said.
High school principal Kris Glosser also thanked the teachers and staff.
“I see that you are working harder than ever to educate and support our students and it is very appreciated,” she said, also complimenting the school’s building and grounds department for its efforts.
Glosser noted that the move to remote learning hasn’t come without its challenges, however. She said that districts in the area were all experiencing problems with a high number of students failing, and were looking at ways to intervene.
Board member Jeff Shirey asked the principal to explain some of the ideas being implemented in other districts to help alleviate the problem.
Glosser said some schools have opted to return a small number of academically at-risk students to the buildings for in-person instruction.
She noted that it has been difficult for the schools to contact some students and parents. She said that some parents have not responded at all, and that it could be beneficial to bring select students back to the school.
Another idea she said that has been discussed is implementing a “grade floor” which she said would help struggling students when they return to the school in the third and fourth quarters of the school year.
Also, Glosser explained, some districts are giving teachers more time to reach out to help students who are struggling.
Shirey asked Glosser if parents have been supportive overall of the remote instruction.
“I think everyone is struggling,” Glosser said, noting that many parents are working, which leaves some older students in charge of their younger siblings. She also pointed to poor internet connections in some areas of the district, and the need to “get creative” to help families.
Other business at the Dec. 10 school board meeting also focussed on pandemic-related issues, including the decision to continue paying workers, such as cafeteria employees and the crossing guard, whose duties have been scaled back or put on hold during remote instruction.
Board members agreed to continue paying, with Brinker saying she felt the board could revisit the matter at its January meeting.
The board also seemed to be in consensus regarding the possibility of allowing Union’s students who attend the Clarion County Career Center to go to in-person classes at the career center in the event that the CCCC is reopened, while Union is not.
Union superintendent John Kimmel explained the difficulty in remote learning for many of the career center’s mainly hands-on programs.
“I’m in favor of students in the classroom when at all possible,” board member John Creese said.
In one non-pandemic related action, the board voted 6-2 to give the district’s School Police Officers the ability to detain suspects. Board members Jeff Shirey and Brade Guntrum voted against the action.
Although the board granted the additional power to the school police, there was no motion to give them the ability to recommend that charges be filed.
Other Business
• Kimmel reported on the status of the sale of the Rimersburg Elementary School property, noting that the district was in the process of surveying the property as there have been issues with the deed to the lands. He said that once that is complete, the district can move to close on the sale.
• The board will continue to meet on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with the exceptions of holding regular meetings on May 6, June 10 and Dec. 9.
• Members approved a resolution to not increase any school district taxes in the 2021-2022 school year at a rate exceeding the index set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Brinker noted that the resolution does not mean the district will raise taxes at all, but gives Union an option as the budget is prepared next year.
• The following coaching positions were approved: Kayla Donato, varsity cheerleading coach, $1,560; Corri Shumaker, head varsity volleyball coach, $2,660; Candie Johnston, cross country co-coach, $1,280; Amy Wilson, cross country co-coach, $1,160; Brad Pittman, head varsity football coach, $3,010; Dan Reed, assistant varsity football coach, $2,220; Bill Wiant, head junior high football coach, $1,510; Dan Black, assistant junior high football coach, $1,190; and Tonya Fleming, head junior high boys basketball coach, $1,450.