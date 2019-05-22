RIMERSBURG – While Union School District officials are faced with making more spending cuts before the end of June, Union property owners will be faced with a tax increase to help the district balance its 2019-2020 budget.
At the school board’s May 16 meeting, members gave approval to the tentative $12,311,651 budget as well as a 3.5 percent property tax increase that will raise the millage by 1.7 mills to 50.508 mills.
Despite the tax increase — the most allowed by law without state approval or a voter referendum — the district is still facing a budget deficit of just over $1 million.
“We need to continue to look and find ways of paring that number down,” school board member Steve Wiencek said, noting that without further changes, the district will need to use $1,009,258 from its fund balance to meet projected expenses in the new school year.
“We’re eating into our fund balance,” Wiencek said. “That’s still a problem.”
He told fellow board members that while plans to close an elementary school will help, “it’s not going to solve everything.”
Work on the budget continued indirectly throughout the meeting, as questions were raised about several proposed positions.
Wiencek questioned a motion to appoint Jean Steele as the board’s treasurer at a salary of $4,125, suggesting that the duties instead be performed by a board member with help from the district’s business manager. Wiencek said he would be willing to fill the role.
The board unanimously agreed to table the decision and look further into the possibility.
Directors also tabled a motion to advertise an opening for a special education secretary following the approved resignation of Emily Rush from that position.
“Why would we even do this?” Wiencek asked, questioning why the district would hire and train someone for the job when it was looking at possibly eliminating a secretarial position in a year with the closing of an elementary school.
The board agreed to delay a decision on the matter until the June meeting so that options can be examined.
Other items on the meeting agenda that survived a split board vote included transportation to and from the Sligo pool for students enrolled in Union’s Summer Academy (Weincek and Terry Rush voted against the motion), and the approval to give the high school guidance counselor pay for 15 extra days of work this summer to fulfill end-of-year duties and work on scheduling for the new year (Wiencek voted against the motion).
Local residents also questioned the board on some of its spending decisions at the meeting. Shelly Atzeni asked members how they could justify giving pay raises to sports coaches while at the same time proposing to cut $500 from the budget for community outings for life skills students. She suggested talking with coaches to see if they would continue working without raises.
Officials noted that the raises for all the coaches combined total only $16,000, and that the coaches do a lot for the students throughout the year.
A current Union student also challenged the board on why sports coach raises are easily approved, but several members recently voted against continuing to hire a director for the school musical.
The proposed budget is currently available at the business office for public inspection. Formal adoption is expected at the board’s June 20 meeting. A work session has been scheduled for June 13 at 6 p.m.
Other Business
• As required by the state, school directors approved a 10 cent increase in school lunch prices. The new rates will be $2.40 for elementary lunches and $2.65 for high school lunches. The cost of double lunches was increased from $1.80 to $2.
• With the number of Union students attending the Clarion County Career Center next year expected to increase significantly, the board approved an increased career center budget with Union’s share listed at $332,842, up from $219,774 this year.
• Kristen Smith was appointed to a two-year term as the board secretary at a salary of $1,550, with Megan Hepler named the assistant board secretary during that timeframe.
• Rick Hawk was hired as the district’s local auditor at a cost of $10,000 plus $4,000 for a peer review in the first year, $10,200 in the second year and $10,400 in the third year.
• The board approved an agreement with Moore Physical Therapy to provide athletic trainer services for the upcoming school year at a total cost of $38,294.
• Board member Mark Rummel was appointed as the board’s representative to the Union Foundation.
• Members unanimously approved a junior high football cooperative agreement with A-C Valley for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
• Josh Meeker was hired as the head junior high girls basketball coach at a salary of $1,690 and Courtney Wiant was hired as the junior high cheerleading coach at a salary of $1,000.
• The board approved the resignation of assistant strength and conditioning coach Lacey Magagnotti.