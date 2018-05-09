RIMERSBURG – Union School District directors gave tentative approval last week to the district’s 2018-19 budget, which relies heavily on reserve accounts to balance the spending plan.
The school board unanimously approved the preliminary budget in the amount of $12,252,006, which represents an increase of about $155,000 over the current year’s budget of $12,096,453.
The district’s projected revenues for the new school year are expected to total $10,838,691.
In order to maintain the property tax rate of 48.8 mills, the district will use $1,413,315 from its reserve fund. According to district officials, the fund balance stands at roughly $7.5 million at present.
The tentative budget lists the following expenses: $4,825,383 for salaries, $3,555,947 for benefits, $1,716,130 for other services, $683,708 for supplies/utilities, $562,320 for bond principal/cafeteria/capital reserve, $428,163 for professional services, $228,300 for property services, $179,654 for equipment, and $72,401 for bond interest/other.
Revenues are projected to include: $8,315,318 in state revenue, $2,299,873 in local revenue and $223,500 in federal revenue.
Megan Hepler, the district’s new business manager, said that there are no large purchases or projects included in next year’s budget. She said any such items would be paid for out of the district’s capital reserve fund.
The budget will now be advertised and on public display at the central office. The board is expected to give final approval to the budget at its June 7 meeting.
Other Business
• Also at the board’s May 3 meeting, members appointed Jean Steele as the board treasurer for 2018-19 at a salary of $4,000, and Kristen Smith as board secretary at a salary of $1,425.
• Approval was given for Hager Paving to conduct paving, patching and sealcoating at the following locations: Rimersburg Elementary School, $7,053; Sligo Elementary School, $9,928; Union High School, $19,827; and Rimersburg Head Start, $11,889 (paving only). The board also approved paving a portion of Baker Street for $15,830. The project is being funded through the district’s capital reserve fund.
• The purchase of a Kubota tractor was approved in the amount of $19,010 from Terry Kahle in Knox.
• A $1 pay increase was approved for all sports officials for the 2018-19 school year, and a $3 increase was approved for district event workers.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Allyson Kepple, head varsity girls basketball coach, $2,870; Eric Mortimer, head varsity boys basketball coach, $2,940.
