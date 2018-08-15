RIMERSBURG – Union School District residents are riled up, and a group of about 40 of those folks confronted school board members and administrators last Thursday to voice their concerns on a number of issues.
From the contract with the district’s solicitor, to plagiarism accusations involving the superintendent; from the agreement with A-C Valley related to the marching bands, to the timing of upcoming student orientations — the bulk of the school board’s Aug. 9 meeting was relegated to hearing concerns from the residents and taxpayers gathered in the high school cafeteria.
Madison Township (Clarion County) resident, former Union teacher and retired A-C Valley school administrator Brenda Brinker first questioned the school board on the amount being billed by longtime district solicitor Ralph L.S. Montana. She pointed to a number of items for which the solicitor billed the district, questioning why the district had involved the solicitor in the matters.
One of the items, Brinker claimed, involved Union superintendent Jean McCleary consulting with the solicitor on what Brinker described as a “personal” matter.
“To have her use your solicitor...isn’t appropriate,” Brinker said. “It shouldn’t be paid for by our tax dollars. I want to know why tax dollars were spent on that.”
Board president Brade Guntrum said the board would have to look into the information that was presented.
Questions also arose at the meeting regarding why the district pays for Montana’s health insurance, and why the district involves the solicitor in every meeting and interview.
Brinker said that in her time at other school districts, the solicitors for those districts were not involved in nearly as much as at Union.
“Why is the district solicitor being involved in things like sitting in on interviews?” local resident Jamie McElravy asked the board. He also questioned if any other school districts pay $18,000 a year for health benefits for their solicitors.
Guntrum said the matter has been discussed by the board, and that he expects the board to take action on new policies.
“A lot of it was past practice,” Guntrum said. “We are thinking about it now.”
Brinker said that her right-to-know request filed with the district to obtain a copy of the superintendent’s and solicitor’s contracts should not be reviewed by the solicitor since those documents are public record.
“It is a waste of money,” she said.
Montana said he has been the district’s solicitor for 43 years, and he prides himself on the fact that during his tenure, no teacher, administrator or school official has been sued. He said he has helped the district get through some rough times.
Residents also challenged the board regarding accusations made last year that McCleary plagiarized a welcome back letter that she sent out to district staff, alleging that she used portions of a welcome letter written by the chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, where she was taking graduate courses.
Barry Moore chastised the board for failing to address questions that his son, Ryan Moore, a recent Union graduate, made at the June board meeting related to plagiarism issues.
“That’s terrible,” he said of the nine weeks between the two meetings in which his son had not received a response from the district.
Ryan Moore also spoke, asking McCleary why he did not receive a response. He said that during his time at Union, he failed an assignment because he plagiarized a book report.
“Students are held to a different standard than faculty and administrators,” he said, presenting board members with copies of the Union student handbook’s section on plagiarism. “Just because you’re on the payroll, doesn’t make cheating or plagiarism more acceptable.”
His request for an apology was not answered.
“Plagiarism has been dealt with,” Guntrum responded. “It is a dead issue. That is a personnel issue and we cannot discuss what was said with Mrs. McCleary. We have dealt with it and it’s done.”
Brinker questioned when the board dealt with the plagiarism issue involving the superintendent. Guntrum said it was brought to the board’s attention in September or October of last year, and revisited again in February. He said no plagiarism has occurred since, and the issue is final.
Retired Union teacher Susan Scott told the board she was the teacher who busted Ryan Moore for plagiarism.
“He took responsibility,” she said, adding that while the board may have dealt with the issue to an extent, it has also been noted by the district’s solicitor that there were “repercussions” from the University of Pittsburgh for McCleary.
“Right now, we’re talking about plagiarism 2.0,” Scott said, adding that because Union taxpayer funds were used to pay for McCleary’s tuition for Pitt, the board must act. “We’re talking taxpayer money. Do you not have a duty to check into that? You might want to reconsider it in light of the financial implications.”
Scott said a disconnect exists between the school board and the community, and that something needs to be done to bridge that divide.
McCleary said that the solicitor said that Pitt had dealt with the matter, and did not use the word “repercussions.” Members of the crowd disputed that recollection.
Guntrum said the board will discuss the matter that Scott talked about.
Board member Melissa Ford said she appreciated Scott’s comments, and agreed that a disconnect exists. She said she is glad that people have been coming to school board meetings lately, even if the board has been taken to task.
“I understand why the people are upset,” she said, encouraging public involvement. “It takes a community to run a school.”
Both Ford and Scott said they would like to work together.
Band and Student
Orientation Concerns
Other issues discussed by Union residents last week included the district’s agreement with A-C Valley related to the marching bands at the two schools.
Shelly Atzeni questioned why the Union marching band will be making long trips to schools such as Otto-Eldred and Cameron County for football games this year, but won’t even get on the field for a half-time performance.
Because of the agreement with A-C Valley, the two schools alternate half-time performances.
Atzeni said the long trips with no performance are not only a waste of money for the district, but could cause students to lose interest in marching band.
Guntrum agreed, but said it was the first year of a two-year agreement with A-C Valley.
It was noted that Union marching band director Lisa Hummel is open to a combined half-time show with A-C Valley; however, her counterpart at A-C Valley does not want to do so.
Guntrum asked McCleary to contact the A-C Valley superintendent to see if something can be worked out.
Also at the meeting, Rimersburg resident Tressa Smith questioned why Union High School is holding its seventh grade orientation during the day on Aug. 28, the day before school starts, and not during the evening as has been past practice. She said that while she can attend, many parents won’t be able to bring their students during the work day.
New high school principal Kris Glosser said that due to contractual issues with the teachers, the orientation had to be moved to regular daytime hours.
Hummel, who serves as the president of the teachers’ union, said that because the teachers and district are headed to arbitration regarding a compensation time dispute, the teachers could not alter the current contract.
Other Business
• Retired state police trooper Mark Bettwy was hired as a school police office for the upcoming school year.
• McCleary was appointed as the district’s school safety and security coordinator, while Glosser was named the district-wide suicide prevention coordinator.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Melinda Hoffman, varsity cheerleading advisor, $1,500; Candie Johnston, cross country co-coach, $1,100; Jeff Hepler, assistant junior high boys and girls basketball coach, $1,100 each.
