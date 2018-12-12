RIMERSBURG – After a year in which one board member was removed from his post, and the entire Union School Board has come under fire from parents and community members, the school board last week opted to start the new year with new leadership in place.
At their Dec. 6 reorganizational meeting, school board members unanimously elected long-time board member Terry Rush as the new board president.
While Rush is in his 27th year on the Union board, the group’s new vice president, Stephen Wiencek, was just appointed to the nine-member panel in October after a long career as a business manager for other school districts in the state.
Going into last week’s meeting, Brade Guntrum served as board president, while Rush was vice president for a number of years.
Later, in the regular school board meeting last Thursday, Rush thanked his fellow board members for their support, saying that one of his goals is for the board to be more open to the community.
“We’re starting a new era,” he said, calling for everyone to come together as a community. “This is a new year.”
Rush also told the parents and community members in the audience that he prefers to talk in person with people, and avoids Facebook and emails.
As part of its reorganization, the board opted to maintain its regular meeting schedule, with meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, with work sessions scheduled as needed.
Other positions filled during the meeting included Wiencek’s appointment as the board’s liaison to the Pennsylvania School Board Association, and the appointment of Melissa Ford as Union’s representative to the Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 board. Rush and Adam Vogle were appointed to the Clarion County Career Center board.
Union business manager Megan Hepler was also named as the district’s representative to the Clarion County Tax Collection Committee.
One of the main actions taken by the board last week was the approval of a resolution, stating that as Union begins work on its 2019-2020 budget, it will not increase property taxes above the state-imposed index, which would allow for a maximum tax increase of approximately 1.7 mills.
The board also set a timeline for adopting the budget, with a preliminary budget presented in February, and adoption of the final budget in June.
Other Business
• After a presentation by business manager and transportation director Megan Hepler, the board unanimously approved a three-year contract with TransFinder, an “all-in-one program that will manage bus routes, students, safety, analyze bus routes and pickup sites, integrate with Union’s student information system, and increase efficiencies and enhance services.”
The district will pay $4,000 now, with a second $3,495 payment in July. After that, the district will owe $3,250 for the second and third years of the contract.
Hepler said the new software will allow the district to better route its school buses, with the potential for cost savings.
• Resident Shelly Atzeni asked the board if the district has a policy regarding when sports teams can attend playoffs. She noted that while the under .500 football team took part in playoffs this season, a volleyball team with a 7-9 record last year was told it could not go to the playoffs.
Rush said that the district’s new policy committee will look into the matter.
• The board approved the resignation of cafeteria worker Cindy Grazioli, effective Nov. 30, and agreed to advertise the opening. The resignation of school police officer Mark Bettwy was also approved, retroactive to Aug. 27.
• The following U Foundation members were approved by the board: Kris Glosser, president; Megan Hepler, treasurer; Shelly Conner, secretary; Tom Minick, district administration; Rachel Kindel and Debbie Shirey, teachers; and Dan Minick and Josh Walzak, community members.
• Ange Salvo was hired as the baseball manager at a salary of $2,280.
• Approval was given for a kindergarten through third grade boys and girls basketball program, under the direction of Scott Kindel. The program will be volunteer-run, with no cost to the district.
• The board approved a proposal from the Pittsburgh law firm of Weiss, Burkardt, Kramer LLC to provide special legal counsel, when needed, at a rate of $175 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.