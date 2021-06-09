RIMERSBURG – Union High School has released the names of the students who have achieved scholastic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

To earn a place on the principal’s list, the student must consistently receive grades of 93 percent or higher.

Those on the honor roll must have grades that are 85 percent or above.

GRADE SEVEN

Principal’s List

Donovan Buzard, Gabrielle Elder, Max Gallagher and Elizabeth Myers.

Honor Roll

Brianna Anthony, Caden Burns, Jackson Renwick and Madelynn Traister.

GRADE EIGHT

Principal’s List

Owen Bish, Brailagh Claypoole, Rebekah Horner, Gage Jordan, Kylee Klein, Cassidy McCullough, Christian Salizzoni and Emerson Stevens.

Honor Roll

Owen Terwint and Lynnsica Zitzman.

GRADE NINE

Principal’s List

Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Aleia Troup, Magen Walzak and Ryan Yori.

Honor Roll

Alanna Byers, Michael Burt, Carl Elder, Trey Fleming, Kailen Kizzia, Zander Laughlin, Alexandria Lawrence and Ava Strauser.

GRADE TEN

Principal’s List

Isaac Best, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Holly Murray, Hailey Theuret and Tenlee Tustin-Myers.

Honor Roll

Lashara Earley, Aaron Hiles, Grace Kindel and Rebecca Solida.

GRADE ELEVEN

Principal’s List

Olivia Earley, Grace Henry, Dominika Logue and Zakk Walters.

Honor Roll

Mackenna Davis, Douglas Huffman, Desiree Kriebel, Hailey Kriebel, Joseph Morrison and Raley Yori.

GRADE TWELVE

Principal’s List

Nicholas Caldwell, Zoe Conner and Cora Greenawalt.

Honor Roll

Caitlyn Buchanan, Morgan Cumberland, Kenley Curran, Paige DeHart, Zachery Flick, Melissa Goodman, Zachary Hess, Brock Jordan, Gavin Marsh, Kira Marsh, Isaac Solida and Jazlyn Yori.

