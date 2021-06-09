RIMERSBURG – Union High School has released the names of the students who have achieved scholastic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
To earn a place on the principal’s list, the student must consistently receive grades of 93 percent or higher.
Those on the honor roll must have grades that are 85 percent or above.
GRADE SEVEN
Principal’s List
Donovan Buzard, Gabrielle Elder, Max Gallagher and Elizabeth Myers.
Honor Roll
Brianna Anthony, Caden Burns, Jackson Renwick and Madelynn Traister.
GRADE EIGHT
Principal’s List
Owen Bish, Brailagh Claypoole, Rebekah Horner, Gage Jordan, Kylee Klein, Cassidy McCullough, Christian Salizzoni and Emerson Stevens.
Honor Roll
Owen Terwint and Lynnsica Zitzman.
GRADE NINE
Principal’s List
Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Aleia Troup, Magen Walzak and Ryan Yori.
Honor Roll
Alanna Byers, Michael Burt, Carl Elder, Trey Fleming, Kailen Kizzia, Zander Laughlin, Alexandria Lawrence and Ava Strauser.
GRADE TEN
Principal’s List
Isaac Best, Cole Davis, Claire DiGiammarino, Katie Gezik, Holly Murray, Hailey Theuret and Tenlee Tustin-Myers.
Honor Roll
Lashara Earley, Aaron Hiles, Grace Kindel and Rebecca Solida.
GRADE ELEVEN
Principal’s List
Olivia Earley, Grace Henry, Dominika Logue and Zakk Walters.
Honor Roll
Mackenna Davis, Douglas Huffman, Desiree Kriebel, Hailey Kriebel, Joseph Morrison and Raley Yori.
GRADE TWELVE
Principal’s List
Nicholas Caldwell, Zoe Conner and Cora Greenawalt.
Honor Roll
Caitlyn Buchanan, Morgan Cumberland, Kenley Curran, Paige DeHart, Zachery Flick, Melissa Goodman, Zachary Hess, Brock Jordan, Gavin Marsh, Kira Marsh, Isaac Solida and Jazlyn Yori.