RIMERSBURG – Union High School has released the names of the students who achieved honors on the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
The principal’s list requires that a student earn grades of 93 percent or above.
Honor roll students have received grades of 85 percent or higher
GRADE SIX
Principal’s List
Logan Best, Haley Corle, Madison Drayer, Stephen Hepler, Cambrie Priester, Michael Theuret, Addison G. Vasbinder and Alexander Walzak.
Honor Roll
Trenton Bowser, Kadin Drake, Clayton Guntrum, Adrianna Kriebel, Riley Kriebel, Aubrey McConaughy, Lawson Palm, Easton Reinsel, Jayden Sleigher, Madison Socha and Ashlyn Walker.
GRADE SEVEN
Principal’s List
Brianna Anthony, Donovan Buzard, Laila Earley and Gabrielle Elder.
Honor Roll
Caden Burns, Aylin Corle, Trent Fleming, Max Gallagher, Elizabeth Myers, Jackson Renwick and Madelynn Traister.
GRADE EIGHT
Principal’s List
Owen Bish, Gage Jordan, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough and Emerson Stevens.
Honor Roll
Crystal Austin, Dominic Campbell, Brailagh Claypoole, Jason Evinsky, Rebekah Horner, Christian Salizzoni, Owen Terwint and Lynnsica Zitzman.
GRADE NINE
Principal’s List
Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Carl Elder, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Aleia Troup, Magen Walzak and Ryan Yori.
Honor Roll
Alanna Byers, AshLeigh Evinsky, Dolton Hoover, Delaini Johnston, Kailen Kizzia, Zander Laughlin, Alexandria Lawrence, Ava Schreckengost, Taylor Shick and Kylee Tadder.
GRADE TEN
Principal’s List
Isaac Best, Katie Gezik and Holly Murray.
Honor Roll
Claire DiGiammarino, Lashara Earley, Aaron Hiles, Tenlee Tustin-Myers and Kennedy Vogle.
GRADE ELEVEN
Principal’s List
Olivia Earley, Grace Henry, Hailey Kriebel, Dominika Logue, Zakk Walters and Raley Yori.
Honor Roll
Mackenna Davis, Alayna Ford, Abigail Gruver, Douglas Huffman, Joseph Morrison, Carter Terwint and Aidan Troup.
GRADE TWELVE
Principal’s List
Paige DeHart and Daniel Lamielle.
Honor Roll
Nicolas Caldwell, Morgan Cumberland, Kenley Curran, Melissa Goodman, Zachary Hess, Ashley Jewell, Brock Jordan, Kira Marsh, Isaac Solida and Kiera Zitzman.