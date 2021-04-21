RIMERSBURG – Union High School has released the names of the students who achieved honors on the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

The principal’s list requires that a student earn grades of 93 percent or above.

Honor roll students have received grades of 85 percent or higher

GRADE SIX

Principal’s List

Logan Best, Haley Corle, Madison Drayer, Stephen Hepler, Cambrie Priester, Michael Theuret, Addison G. Vasbinder and Alexander Walzak.

Honor Roll

Trenton Bowser, Kadin Drake, Clayton Guntrum, Adrianna Kriebel, Riley Kriebel, Aubrey McConaughy, Lawson Palm, Easton Reinsel, Jayden Sleigher, Madison Socha and Ashlyn Walker.

GRADE SEVEN

Principal’s List

Brianna Anthony, Donovan Buzard, Laila Earley and Gabrielle Elder.

Honor Roll

Caden Burns, Aylin Corle, Trent Fleming, Max Gallagher, Elizabeth Myers, Jackson Renwick and Madelynn Traister.

GRADE EIGHT

Principal’s List

Owen Bish, Gage Jordan, Savana Libecco, Cassidy McCullough and Emerson Stevens.

Honor Roll

Crystal Austin, Dominic Campbell, Brailagh Claypoole, Jason Evinsky, Rebekah Horner, Christian Salizzoni, Owen Terwint and Lynnsica Zitzman.

GRADE NINE

Latest Videos

Principal’s List

Makenzie Barger, Cheyenne Dowling, Carl Elder, Gracie Gallagher, Conner Gifford, Aleia Troup, Magen Walzak and Ryan Yori.

Honor Roll

Alanna Byers, AshLeigh Evinsky, Dolton Hoover, Delaini Johnston, Kailen Kizzia, Zander Laughlin, Alexandria Lawrence, Ava Schreckengost, Taylor Shick and Kylee Tadder.

GRADE TEN

Principal’s List

Isaac Best, Katie Gezik and Holly Murray.

Honor Roll

Claire DiGiammarino, Lashara Earley, Aaron Hiles, Tenlee Tustin-Myers and Kennedy Vogle.

GRADE ELEVEN

Principal’s List

Olivia Earley, Grace Henry, Hailey Kriebel, Dominika Logue, Zakk Walters and Raley Yori.

Honor Roll

Mackenna Davis, Alayna Ford, Abigail Gruver, Douglas Huffman, Joseph Morrison, Carter Terwint and Aidan Troup.

GRADE TWELVE

Principal’s List

Paige DeHart and Daniel Lamielle.

Honor Roll

Nicolas Caldwell, Morgan Cumberland, Kenley Curran, Melissa Goodman, Zachary Hess, Ashley Jewell, Brock Jordan, Kira Marsh, Isaac Solida and Kiera Zitzman.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos