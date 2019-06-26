RIMERSBURG – It was a cost-cutting budget season for the Union School District; but despite the fact that this year’s budget is about $160,000 less than last year’s, school officials opted to raise property taxes to help offset the $1 million shortfall.
After months of looking at possible ways to cut spending, the school board unanimously approved the $12,308,944 budget for the 2019-2020 school year at its June 20 meeting.
The spending plan estimates total revenues at $11,299,174, up $458,000 from the 2018-2019 budget.
The revenues will be boosted some by the property tax increase, which will raise rates from 48.8 mills to 50.508 mills.
The additional shortfall in the budget will be made up with approximately $640,000 from the district’s unassigned fund balance, and another $345,247 from the assigned fund balance that was set aside a number of years ago to help pay for debt services but then was never used.
Despite a number of meetings and work sessions that were held over the last several months to look at various budget scenarios, officials said few items were changed from the budget after a workshop a week earlier. Officials said the board is mainly looking at revisions to transportation costs. During the June 20 meeting, members agreed to advertise for a bus contractor and a specialized transportation contractor for the upcoming school year.
Also, the board moved ahead with the Community Eligibility Program, which will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at no cost to the students. Officials said the district is eligible to take part in the program due to its rate of students who now quality for free or reduced price lunches.
The budget does include a number of cuts related to school supplies, which was brought up last week by board member Jeff Shirey who wanted assurances from the principals that teachers will have what they need for the school year.
“I want to make sure they have they stuff they will need,” he said.
Elementary principal Tom Minick said that teachers will have what they need, and high school principal Kris Glosser added that cuts were made only to supply items, and nothing related to the curriculum. She said that the teachers understood the financial situation and were alright with the cuts.
“I know this was tough,” Shirey said.
The budget also will include the new contract approved last week for the district’s new superintendent, John Kimmel, who was hired several months ago. The contract begins July 1 and runs for three years, with a starting salary of $92,000.
Another change that was made last week involved the long-standing practice of hiring a treasurer for the school board. Faced with a motion to appoint Jean Steele as the board treasurer at a cost of $4,125, board member Steve Wiencek volunteered to do the job at no cost to the district. Wiencek stepped down as vice president of the school board, and was unanimously appointed as treasurer. Brade Guntrum was then appointed to fill the vice president post.
Other Business
• The board hired Katie Jones as the district’s speech language pathologist. Members Brenda Brinker, Jeff Kriebel and Adam Vogle voted against the hire because, they said, they did not approve of starting the new employee at Step 5 of the contract.
• The following people were appointed as potential education aides for the upcoming school year: Darla Lipps, Bonnie Painter, Daphne Vogle, Deanna McGarrity, Linda Lewis, Alicia Hetrick, Cindy Carr, Penny Vereb, Melissa Deitz, Mary Ann Morgan, Heather Marsh and Angie Hawk.
• Tenure was granted to Jake Kosker.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Josh Meeker, head junior high boys basketball coach, $1,570; and Jason Johnston, assistant junior high boys basketball coach, $1,100.