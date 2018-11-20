RIMERSBURG – Union High School graduates have gone on to do great things and to find success in a variety of fields. School officials are hoping to use those stories to inspire younger generations of high school students.
The high school recently updated its Alumni Spotlight showcase in the lobby, featuring photos and information about a family of Union grads, Josh, Troy and A.J. Meeker.
“The Alumni Spotlight was something [teacher Debbie] Shirey started a number of years ago at the school,” UHS history teacher Scott Kindel said last week. He said that the school board recently requested that it be brought back; and rather than just have teachers update the spotlight, Kindel said he and principal Kris Glosser decided to get students involved.
“It’s great to involve the kids,” Kindel said. “That way, they get to see what people have gone on to do outside of Union.”
Kindel said that several sophomores and seniors from his classes worked on the Meeker spotlight, which looks back at their time at Union and explains what they’ve gone on to do professionally and in family life.
Union superintendent Jean McCleary said the spotlight is a great way to “promote positivity” in the district.
“This public education/alumni display provides a visual for our current students with the hope of aspiring our students towards the path of college and career readiness,” she said, crediting Kindel, Glosser and the students for their efforts. “Engaging students in this project allows students to take ownership and pride knowing they soon will be an alumnus of Union.”
McCleary said she spoke with the students who worked on the project, with one commenting that they hoped to be featured on the spotlight some day after they graduate.
Kindel said the spotlight will be changed regularly, with the next spotlight likely coming in January which will look at Union alumni who are currently part of the Union High School staff.
He also said he doesn’t want to just focus on UHS grads who went on to college, but those who chose other career paths as well.
Kindel encouraged the public to call the school to offer suggestions for future spotlights.
“You can come from a small town but go big places,” he said of how he hopes the display will inspire today’s students.
