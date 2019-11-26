RIMERSBURG – Union High School’s lineup of coaches may be called upon to offer more students more opportunities to work out in the school’s weight room.
Amid budget cuts last summer, the school board eliminated the two strength and conditioning coaching positions.
Assistant athletic director and physical education teacher Terry McCullough asked the board at its Nov. 21 meeting if it would consider paying the tutoring rate of $25 per hour in order to help keep the weight room open for more hours after school throughout the week.
McCullough said the original idea of having coaches supervise the weight room is lacking, as most coaches can’t make it to the school at the end of the school day. He also said the coaches supervise their individual sport athletes during their season, but most do not come in at other times in the off season.
“We’re missing our general student population,” McCullough said of students who would like to work out at the end of the school day.
McCullough proposed having the weight room staffed and open three days a week, for an hour each day.
Board member Mark Rummel said that rather than the district paying more money, the existing coaches could develop a schedule to keep the weight room open more hours. He said that was how the coaching staff did it years ago, and he noted, there were fewer sports and fewer coaches back then.
“Back then we worked together,” Rummel said. “I think that has gone away.”
He said the district should sit down with the coaches and work out a weight room schedule.
Superintendent John Kimmel suggested that one stumbling block could be coaches whose sports seasons have ended, and who have not been re-hired as the coach for the next year. He suggested more coaches might be willing to help in the weight room if they knew they would be coaching the next season.
Board president Terry Rush asked the board’s athletic committee to meet with the athletic director to bring back a plan for the board.
Other Business
• The meeting was the final one for Rush, who did not seek re-election this year. He was was presented with a plaque honoring his 28 years on the school board by Jim Summerville of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. Fellow board member Jeff Kriebel was also recognized for eight years of service on the school board.
• Kimmel noted that Union was once again approached by Clarion Area School District regarding a possible co-op of the baseball programs at both schools. Officials said “it doesn’t hurt to talk” and said they would hear Clarion’s proposal.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Kelli Kifer, assistant junior high girls basketball coach, $1,200; Geri Montgomery, head track coach, $2,500; Becky Bliss, head junior high volleyball coach, $700.
• The board approved a third and fourth grade boys basketball program under the direction of Scott Kindel, and a girls program under the direction of Dustin and Kelli Kifer.
• The board will hold its reorganizational meeting and next regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. A public hearing regarding the possible closure of Rimersburg Elementary School will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.