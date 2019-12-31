RIMERSBURG – Union School District staff and students are mourning the loss of fourth grade teacher Jason Best, who died unexpectedly the day after Christmas.
An Army veteran and A-C Valley High School graduate, Best, 47, had been teaching elementary grades at Union for about two decades.
A New Bethlehem resident, he leaves behind his wife, Stacy, who teaches at Sligo Elementary School, as well as daughter, Marley, and son, Gregory Nolf. He’s also survived by his parents, Mike and Charlotte Best of Parker.
To give staff time to meet on the morning of Monday, Jan. 6, the school district has opted to operate under a two-hour delay for students on that first morning back from the holiday break.
Officials said that the district is coordinating additional counseling services with other school districts, the Riverview Intermediate Unit, SPERO Group, and the Center for Community Resources, to assist students and staff on Monday.
“My prayers go out to his family during this time of loss,” Union elementary principal Thomas Minick said Monday.
“Students in Mr. Best’s class felt respected, appreciated, understood and valued,” Minick said. “Mr. Best, within the building, was known as the Sci-Art teacher (the fun teacher). His students were always developing and making projects for display in the classroom or outside the classroom to connect their learning. It was a joy to see his and their creativity. Mr. Best was always sending in photos to The Leader-Vindicator to showcase his class’s artwork and activities.”
Minick described his colleague as an experienced teacher, who was willing to learn and adapt to meet the needs of his students.
“This year he was one of two teachers piloting Google Classroom,” Minick said.
“This is a difficult time for Union School District and our community, as we have lost a dear friend and mentor for our young people with the passing of Mr. Best,” Union superintendent John Kimmel said. “His calm demeanor, unwavering kindness, and dedication to our students and community will be greatly missed. He has been characterized as a warm, caring person who always has made others feel good about themselves, and comfort in his presence.”
In 2017, Best was nominated by a student and was named the Teacher of the Year through Inter-State Studios. He was selected from a pool of 500 applicants across 33 states, and was presented with a plaque and funding for his classroom.
“Mr. Best was very intelligent and articulate and was always willing to extend himself for the betterment of the students,” he continued. “He was a comfort for students. He was flexible, happy, kind and gave his best effort each day. He had that special charisma to work with students.”
“For the staff, it is going to be difficult,” Minick added. “Mr. Best always checked in with everybody and always took time to listen and talk. His sense of humor and friendship will be sadly missed.”
Funeral services were planned for today (Tuesday) at 11 a.m. at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.