RIMERSBURG – Leading up to tonight’s (Wednesday’s) graduation ceremonies at Union High School, school officials announced last week this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Mckayla Paige Deitz is this year’s valedictorian, while Madison Mueller-Howell is the salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Deitz is the daughter of Terry and Melissa Deitz of Rimersburg.
At Union, she has been involved with the National Honor Society and served as president of the senior class. She has also taken part in basketball and competition cheerleading, CCYC, track and field, Language Club and school musicals.
Deitz was selected as the Rimersburg Lions Club Student of the Month in January for physical education, and was chosen as a Good Citizen by the Clarion County Daughters of the American Revolution.
A member of the Baker Street Youth Group, Deitz has also spent time volunteering at Whitehall youth camp and the Sligo Methodist Church. She is employed at Riverside.
Her future plans are to attend Clarion University and major in early childhood education.
Mueller-Howell is the daughter of Deborah Howell-Rainey and Jeff Rainey of Rimersburg, and James and Anna Mueller of Bridgeville.
During her time at Union, she has served as president of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Bands; vice president of the Language Club; secretary of the Class of 2020; and treasurer of Choirs.
Mueller-Howell was named the Laurel Eye Clinic 2020 Student of the Month for March and the Rimersburg Lions Club Student of the Month for Band for the month of April.
At Union, she has been involved with all available band ensembles, including regional, district and district jazz bands; all available choir ensembles, including district choir; Art Club; basketball cheer; and school musicals.
A member of the Redbank Valley and Mercer Community Bands, Mueller-Howell is also a member of the Baker Street Youth Group.
She has spent time volunteering with the National Honor Society and assisting with Toys-For-Tots at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks.
Mueller-Howell is also employed at the Taste-T-Freeze in Rimersburg.
Her future plans are to attend Westminster College for a degree in music education with a focus in trumpet.