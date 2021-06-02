RIMERSBURG – Union High School has released the names of the top students for the Class of 2021.
Brock Eugene Jordan is this year’s valedictorian, while Paige Marie DeHart is the salutatorian for the graduating class.
Commencement services for the Class of 2021 will be held at the school’s outdoor athletic complex at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.
Jordan, the son of Jason and Staci Jordan of Rimersburg, served as president of the National Honor Society and president of the senior class. He was active in the school’s basketball and baseball teams, and was a member of Roundball Club, Prom Committee, Student Council and Sports Club.
An employee of M&M Pizza, Jordan has also volunteered time with the school’s Little Dribblers basketball program, and the community’s Wreaths Across America initiative.
Jordan plans to attend Clarion University to study business, with the goal of becoming a financial advisor.
DeHart is the daughter of Mandy DeHart of Rimersburg and the late Jerrold DeHart.
While at Union, she was a member of the Prom Committee, and served as the marching band’s manager.
She has been training to become a supervisor at the University Korner in Sligo.
DeHart said that her future plans include taking a year off from school to train in her current position before furthering her education. She hopes to attend the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science to obtain a bachelor’s degree in funeral directing.