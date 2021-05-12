RIMERSBURG – A tax increase is headed for Union School District property owners — but how much the tax hike will be remains to be seen.
At their meeting last Thursday, Union School Board members gave preliminary approval to a $12.6 million spending plan for 2021-2022, which includes a 4 percent increase in property taxes.
That amounts to just over a 2 mill tax increases, that would generate roughly $67,000 for the district and bump up the tax bill for the average property owner by about $30 per year.
The amount was still more than some board members could stomach, as debate centered around tax increases ranging from 2 percent to 4 percent.
“I’m not in favor of 4 percent,” member Brade Guntrum said, noting that he would support up to a 2 percent increase. He explained that it seemed that all members understood a tax increase was needed; but the amount was the issue.
Officials noted that even with the property tax hike, the budget still relies on dipping into the district’s reserves to the tune of about $900,000.
Board president Brenda Brinker said that the board had asked administrators to cut $50,000 from the budget, and they were able to do even better.
“They cut over $101,000 from the budget,” she said, commending their efforts.
Board member Shelly Atzeni said that she had mixed feelings about the tax increase. She said that with the pandemic ending, the struggles of the past year may now just be catching up.
“Now is the time it’s starting to hit home,” she said.
“We face a lot of rising costs in the district,” Brinker noted, explaining that the district has many fixed costs, and like many others, has been hit with higher prices for supplies.
Brinker told the board that the preliminary budget and the 4 percent tax increase could be changed before the budget is formally adopted at the June 10 meeting. And she said a special budget workshop would be held before then to address the issue.
With that understanding, the board voted unanimously to approve the preliminary budget.
After the meeting, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the preliminary budget calls for the tax millage to rise from 50.508 to 52.5283 mills.
Expenditures are listed at $12,640,914, compared to revenues of $11,716,380.
Kimmel said that the budget includes the continued partnership with Spero Group for student counseling and therapy services, a new English Language Arts curriculum, renovations to the baseball and softball fields, classroom furniture for four classrooms, Chromebook replacements to remain on cycle, and several athletic uniform purchases.
The budget also includes bond payment principal and interest, possible replacement of one teacher due to retirements, and two additional paraprofessional positions.
Back To Normal
The new school year should see a return to normal, Kimmel said, noting that he hopes to have all students back within the Union buildings, rather than remote learning.
“That’s what we recommend,” he said.
Although the live online learning in real time with Union teachers will not be offered, Kimmel said there are several district-supported online options for students, including Educere, E-Academy and a new program, Rockets, based through the Titusville School District.
Kimmel said the decision to discontinue the Union remote learning program offered this school year due to the pandemic, comes down to the extra work being overwhelming for teachers and staff.
Also looking ahead to the next school year, elementary principal Tom Minick encouraged the board to support remaining with three kindergarten classrooms, rather then dropping to two classes as planned. He said that current numbers show that there will likely be 48 to 51 students enrolled in kindergarten in the fall.
Other Business
• Board members expressed concern about overflowing trash cans in the playground areas of the former Rimersburg Elementary School, which is now privately owned.
Member Jeff Kriebel said that after some discussions, the mess was cleaned up. He suggested looking into community service workers to keep the area tidy.
“I don’t think there’s anything at this point we can do about it,” Guntrum said, alluding to the district’s sale of the property.
• Parent Lacy Smith addressed the board, saying that she felt that teaching had become more about computers and less about actual instruction. This prompted a long discussion about teaching, testing and what the district is doing to help boost learning in the classrooms.
• Substitute teacher rates for the upcoming school year were set at $100 for full days and $60 for half days. Building-based substitute pay was set at $105 for full days and $65 for half days, while long-term substitutes will be paid $110 per full day and $65 per half day.
• Steve Wiencek was approved as school board treasurer. Officials noted that Wiencek has declined payment for the work.
• Megan Hepler was reappointed as school board secretary at a salary of $1,765.
• The board approved the resignation of guidance secretary Shelby McNany effective April 19, and hired Laura Gallo as guidance/high school secretary.
• Officials discussed the school Travel Club’s June trip to Hawaii, noting that the tour company has said that everything is good for the 10 students and two chaperones to make the trip.
• The school board authorized up to five flexible instructional days for the upcoming school year.
• The following coaching positions were filled: Jason Johnston, assistant varsity boys basketball coach, $2,200; Rick Atzeni, assistant girls varsity basketball coach, $2,160; and Josh Meeker, head junior high girls basketball coach, $1,810.