RIMERSBURG – Every few years, the state shakes things up for local school districts, implementing new ways to evaluate students and schools.
This year, Union School District officials explained recently, the Future Ready PA Index was unveiled, giving educators a whole different system of terminology and data to become familiar with.
“Future Ready PA Index looks at more than just the state testing,” Union superintendent Jean McCleary said during a meeting with district administrators prior to the Christmas holiday. She said the new measurement tool takes into account how schools prepare students for college and careers.
McCleary said the new system also looks at student growth.
“They want to see kids growing from one year to the next,” she said.
Future Ready PA Index is the latest in a long series of school evaluation programs implemented by the state and federal governments. It takes over from the Pennsylvania School Performance Profiles (SPP) used for the past several years, which themselves were preceded by the Annual Yearly Progress (AYP) numbers, and the No Child Left Behind (NCLB) system.
Information about Future Ready can be found online at futurereadypa.org.
Union officials said the website provides data for each school district, as well as each individual school, with the ability to compare schools by their numbers.
Union Elementary Principal Tom Minick said the new system is part of the Every Student Succeeds Act, a 12-year plan to bring student achievement up incrementally each year through 2030.
Under the new Future Ready system, Minick said elementary scores are trending down at Union for English and Language Arts (ELA), while the math scores are trending up.
For Rimersburg Elementary School, Minick said the data show 55.7 percent of students were proficient or advanced in ELA, compared with the state average of 63 percent. The statewide goal for 2030 is 81.1 percent. In math, Rimersburg students scored 40.5 percent proficient or advanced, compared with the state average of 45.5 percent. The statewide goal for 2030 is 71.8 percent.
“It’s going to be challenging,” Minick said of meeting those statewide goals in the coming years.
To help adapt, Minick said the district needs to know where each student is academically, and there needs to be flexibility in the classrooms to make accommodations for each student’s needs.
One fear, he said, is that students will become frustrated if they are not advancing toward those state-imposed goals.
While Minick said the new Future Ready website is a “good tool to look at,” he noted that it clumps all school districts in the state together, whether they are in wealthy or poor areas.
McCleary said that the Future Ready website is much more user-friendly, and can be beneficial in terms of understanding school growth, terms and proficiencies.
“It’s much more parent friendly,” she said.
The Union administrators said that they plan to use the Future Ready information as the schools work toward meeting the state goals.
McCleary said the administration meets regularly to discuss the data, and works with the staff to implement new practices.
“The principals are in the tenches,” McCleary said.
Union High School Principal Kris Glosser said that while the school’s scores were not terribly good overall, one of the highlights was with eighth grade science, which had an academic growth score of 74, which was neck-in-neck with the state average of 74.9.
She also noted that the ELA scores at the high school were trending up, and that the scores were good for attendance and college and career readiness.
Glosser said the next steps are to look at lesson plans to make sure they are hitting all the areas they need to, and a look at the courses offered at Union to see what adjustments can be made.
Overall, McCleary said there aren’t too many differences between the SPP scores and the new Future Ready system, but that the website layout for Future Ready is different and includes career readiness information.
