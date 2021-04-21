RIMERSBURG – With budget planning in full swing for the 2021-2022 school year, Union School District officials said last week that one of the biggest challenges they and their counterparts at other public schools face is what they see as out of line funding districts are forced to pay to cyber schools.
At their meeting on April 15, Union school board members and administrators said they had recently met with state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) about the need to reform cyber school funding.
Officials said that while it costs Union about $8,659 per year to educate each student at Union’s schools, the district is required by state law to pay the tuition for students who choose to attend non-district cyber schools. And while Union and other traditional public schools have costs associated with having actual buildings and other programs to maintain, the cyber school rates are way more than what traditional schools are paying to educate students.
Union Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that under the current formula, Union must pay $17,210 for each student attending a cyber school for regular education. The amount jumps to $32,572 per cyber student who requires special education services.
All told, with more than 30 Union students attending a cyber school this year, the district will pay out around $500,000 this school year, with projected costs of nearly $600,000 for the next school year.
Officials said they urged Oberlander to support plans that would set a flat cyber tuition rate of $9,500 per student, which would cut Union’s costs by about half.
Board president Brenda Brinker said that while meeting with the state representative, Union officials brought up the disparity and costs, but she said they were not given much hope regarding possible changes.
“This is not new,” she said, noting that districts have been draining accounts to pay for cyber tuition for a number of years. “Here we are many years later, and nothing is done.”
Kimmel also said it was especially frustrating because the numbers show that cyber schools aren’t close to doing the job that traditional schools do in educating children. He said that half of cyber students end up dropping out before graduation, and that many students who begin cyber school in regular education, end up needing special education services when they return to traditional schools.
With the state’s unwillingness to act on funding changes, board members questioned if it was their goal to “drown” public schools in order to force them into consolidating with other districts.
“Is that their goal?” Brinker asked. “I do think that’s part of their end game.”
Kimmel said that right before the pandemic hit, it seemed as if state lawmakers were finally ready to take action on the matter, but any efforts appear to have disappeared in the past year.
“I do believe [Oberlander] advocates for us,” Kimmel said. “But it’s difficult when you’re one voice from a rural district.”
Brinker said the district needs to continue to get the word out about the issue, and asked Kimmel to send a letter to the state House to showcase the impact cyber schools have had on Union.
Officials also noted that public schools are at a big disadvantage when it comes to enacting change in Harrisburg, because cyber schools are permitted to use their funding to contribute to politicians’ campaigns.
Elementary Restructuring
A year after closing Rimersburg Elementary, making Sligo Elementary a kindergarten through fifth grade school, and relocating sixth grade classes to Union High School, district officials said last week that several more changes are coming at the elementary level in the new school year.
The board voted to approve three redesigned positions aimed at boosting student academic performance.
Officials said that using a Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) framework which is based on student data, the district now offers a three-tiered model to provide students with support. Tier I support is provided to all students by the classroom teacher. Tier 2 are supports that are provided by the classroom teacher and specialists. And Tier 3 supports are usually provided by specialists.
As part of the changes, the position of Title 1 teacher will become the MTSS/Gifted Coordinator. The current Intervention Teacher/Elementary Gifted teacher position is being reconfigured to become the English Language Arts (ELA) Intervention Teacher.
And in lieu of a library teacher, the district is creating a Science Technology Engineering Arts Math (STEAM)/Math Intervention Coordinator.
The administration also hopes to add two new math paraprofessional positions, which would be the only impact to the district budget under the new plan.
“We have a big need for improvement and support in mathematics, which is the reason for having a combined STEAM Coordinator and Mathematics Intervention Coordinator,” Kimmel explained. “This person will teach Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematical concepts on a rotation with students from multiple grades at the elementary school.
“This will provide a greater benefit to students than the previous library period,” he added. “This person will also help to coordinate math interventions for students struggling with mathematical concepts and skills. As somewhat of an instructional coach, he will help with providing classroom teachers with prescribed interventions, techniques and tools to help students in their classrooms.”
Kimmel said that library skills will still be taught as the district has expanded the amount of classroom time for English and Language Arts, “so there is no lack of promoting a love of reading for students.” He said library books will still be available for use by teachers and students, but they will be utilized through the ELA class rather than through a separate period which was previously disconnected from core content instruction.
Other Business
• The board approved a new three-year contract for high school principal Kris Glosser, and a two-year contract extension for Kimmel. The contract’s pay scale for Kimmel was set at $110,218 in 2021-2022, $112,973 in 2022-2023 and $115,798 in 2023-2024. For Glosser, the contract pay includes $82,440 in the first year, $84,501 in year two and $86,614 in the final year.
Brinker noted the pay adjustments for Kimmel, saying that the superintendent’s first contract had him being paid nearly $20,000 per year less than other superintendents in the county.
“People need to be compensated for what they’re doing in a fair and equitable manner,” she said.
• Glosser told the board that parents, and not the district, will be hosting the school’s prom this year, which is planned for May 1 at the Fox Farm.
• The board hired Shelby McNany as a district secretary effective May 17.
• Approval was given for the renewal of the district’s solicitor contract with Maiello, Brungo & Maiello, Attorneys at Law, for the following two school years.
• Eric Mortimer was hired as the boys varsity basketball coach at a salary of $3,080, while Allyson Kepple was hired as the girls varsity basketball coach at the same rate.