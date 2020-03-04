RIMERSBURG – Having heard enough parents and community members venting about Union’s poor scores on standardized tests, and criticisms of teachers and staff, the district officials fought back last week, defending the work put in by Union’s teachers.
At the Feb. 27 school board meeting, residents Bill Coradi and Kelly Himes kicked off the meeting with criticisms of the district’s performance.
“Everybody’s to blame,” Coradi said, noting that the fault for poor test scores needs to be equally shared among students, teachers, parents, administrators and board members.
Coradi pointed to the recent letters that went home with students after the latest round of test scores placed the district in the bottom 15 percent in the state.
Himes said that as a businessperson in the area, she has hired Union students who didn’t know how to count money, or write legibly.
“We’ve got a lot of issues,” she said, noting that the district was not preparing students for the real world.
During his report to the school board, elementary principal Tom Minick used his time to defend his teachers, saying that they are working hard to make changes needed to boost test scores.
“Teachers are doing some very good things,” he said, showcasing the trainings and programs that teachers have attended, as well as visits to nearby schools to see how they operate.
“We’ve changed our approach,” the principal said. He noted that newcomer instruction in kindergarten to second grade was showing positive results. “Kids are starting to make connections.”
Minick also said that the teachers regularly go above and beyond their required duties to help the students with so many things.
“You will not find a more caring staff,” he said. “We have the right people. [Superinendent] Mr. Kimmel has us on the right path. Things will look up, and results will get better.”
Kimmel said he recently went over a multi-year plan for the district, and that a lot of work is taking place behind the scenes to improve performance. He also said the district is looking into ways to involve parents more in the educational process.
“We have your children for seven hours a day, someone else has them for 17,” he said, noting that after everything is accounted for, students receive about two-and-a-half to three hours of core academic instruction each day. “We have to make the most out of the time we do have with them.”
Kimmel said that while the district is working with every student at every grade level, the full results of the changes would not be seen for years, until students come through the entire new system.
Later in the meeting, Union High School physical education teacher Terry McCullough said he was compelled to address the “doom and gloom” hovering over the district.
“Our teachers do good things,” he said. “We’re here every day working.”
McCullough said that teachers were willing to come in early or stay late to help students if the time could not be found during the school day. He also said that when he was growing up, parents took time to teach their children common tasks that the district is now expected to teach kids.
While he acknowledged that the schools need to do better, he cautioned people on blaming just the teachers.
“Our teachers do give back to the community in many, many ways,” he said.
Coradi said the community needs to work together as a whole, rather than pointing fingers. He said he had faith in the new leadership at Union.
“We’re going to fix this,” he said. “No more finger pointing and Facebook bashing.”
“The whole community has work to do,” board vice president Jeff Shirey said, noting that parents need to be encouraged to play a larger role too.
The public comment portions of last week’s board meeting dominated the actual action taken at the meeting. Himes spent a considerable amount of time addressing issues she encounters as a school bus driver.
First, Himes questioned the district’s policy which does not allow young students to be dropped off if there is not a parent or guardian present.
“I don’t get paid to babysit kids,” she said, noting that the student then has to remain on the bus and be brought back to the school.
Kimmel said the district could not, in good conscience, leave a five-year-old “at a house where we know there is no one.”
Himes told school board members that the district does not support its bus drivers by providing proper discipline for misbehaving students. She said there have been times she has called the district to report an incident on the bus, and that no one was at the school to handle the situation.
She also said that students get too many chances to misbehave before they are thrown off the buses, and that each incident in which she is distracted while driving could be disastrous.
“There’s no respect at all,” she said of today’s students.
Shirey said that the board would discuss the issues with administrators to see what could be resolved.
Other Business
• The school board approved the district’s 2020-2021 calendar, with the first day of the school year set as Aug. 26. The school year will conclude on May 27. In-service days will be held on Aug. 24-25. Schools will be closed Sept. 7 for Labor Day, Oct. 2 for Autumn Leaf Festival, Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving, Nov. 30 for deer season, Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 for winter break, Feb. 12, March 12 and 15 for winer break, and April 2 and 5 for spring break. Act 80 days were scheduled for Oct. 19, Nov. 11 (half-day), Dec. 1, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, April 1 and April 30 (half-day).
• The board approved the hiring of Miranda Terwint as a substitute cafeteria worker, and hired Tessa Shick as a long-term substitute teacher at Sligo Elementary.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Tonya Fleming, assistant junior high volleyball coach, $500; Tiffany Sturgeon, first assistant softball coach, $1,400. Sturgeon was also approved as a volunteer for volleyball, while Alyssa Burkett was approved as a volunteer for softball.
• Dr. Leonard and Associates was approved to conduct sports physical for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $8. Physicals will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2 at the high school.