RIMERSBURG – Noting that the district pays hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to enroll students in cyber charter schools, Union School District officials last week urged state leaders to reform the funding structure for cyber schools.
At their meeting on Jan. 16, Union School Board members unanimously adopted a resolution supporting statewide cyber charter school funding reform.
The resolution states that under the current funding scheme, money paid to cyber charter schools is based on school district expenditures “with no relationship to the actual instructional costs of the students attending the charter school.” It goes on to state that with regard to special education funding, “the current flawed calculation requires school districts to pay charter schools regardless of the costs of services provided, resulting in the overpayment of district funds to charter schools for special education students.”
Union superintendent John Kimmel said that using the final numbers from the last school year, Union spent approximately $400,000 with 20 students enrolled in cyber schools at the end of the year.
This year, he said, Union started the year with nine students enrolled in private charter schools. He said that some students “have enrolled in our own cyber program at a cost savings to the district as compared to private cyber schools.”
“At the state level, it would be beneficial for school districts to be able to mandate that students who choose cyber school, attend the district provided program if they have one, as we can operate our own programs for much less than private providers,” Kimmel said.
“Overall, cyber costs have the largest impact on small districts,” the superintendent continued. “We have not yet seen such dramatic declines in student enrollment due to cyber enrollment that it has affected staffing, but in larger districts this is a real issue. Also, the overall graduation rate and performance ratings of cyber schools is often much lower than traditional brick and mortar schools. Therefore, when students do not graduate from cyber programs, they often either return to their home school district with significant skill deficits compared to their peers, or unfortunately, many dropout.”
The resolution shows that between 2014-15 and 2018-19, Union has spent more than $1.7 million to pay for students to attend private cyber charter schools. It urges state legislators and the governor to “support legislation that corrupts the tuition for cyber charter schools so that it is based on the actual costs of educating their students and relieves the financial burden on school districts and taxpayers.”
In other business at the January meeting, the school board heard from Fred Port of Northwest Savings Bank, as well as district treasurer Steve Wiencek, regarding the potential repayment of district bond debt.
Both consultants told the board that if the district were to pay off its debt now, savings would be minimal. In fact, they recommended that the district continue to invest the borrowed money at a higher interest rate, paying off the debt as it becomes due. By doing so, Port said, the district would make some money on the interest, and retain the borrowed money in case it became needed in the next few years.
Port said the district did “very well” by locking in a low interest rate for the bond issue.
“Your fund balance is healthy,” Port added. “You’ve done a fantastic job.”
Other Business
• The meeting was held at Rimersburg Elementary School, offering the school board members a chance to tour the building before a decision is made in the next few months of whether or not to close the school.
• The board approved a preliminary 2020-2021 school year budget in the amount of $12,817,339, with real estate taxes proposed at 54.272 mills.
• Brooke Kriebel was hired as a long-term substitute teacher at Rimersburg Elementary, effective March 6.
• Dee McGarrity was hired as an educational aide, effective July 1.
• Action was tabled on a motion to send Union/A-C Valley football coach Brad Dittman to a coaching conference in Pittsburgh in February. Board member Brenda Brinker said that her concern had nothing to do with the coach, but she did not support approving a conference for someone who was not yet hired for next season. Board members will revisit the matter in February.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Corri Shumaker, head junior high volleyball coach, $700; Ron Rodgers, baseball manager, $2,100; and Tabitha Camper, first assistant track coach, $1,800.
• The board gave final approval for a new policy that will allow members to take part in voting meetings remotely, via a conference call or other means.