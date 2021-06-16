RIMERSBURG – After debating between a 2 percent or 4 percent property tax increase, Union School District officials last week settled on a 3 percent tax hike as they formally adopted the district’s budget for 2021-2022.
The tax millage rate will increase from 50.508 to 52.0232 mills as part of the $12,724,033 spending plan.
Officials noted that even with the tax increase, the school district will need to dip into its fund balance to the tune of $1,013,373 to balance the budget.
Revenues for the new school year are projected to total $11,710,660.
School board members, who have held numerous budget meetings over the past several months, offered little comment about the unanimously approved budget, only to note that the plan includes the hiring of a new teacher who will serve as the third kindergarten teacher at Sligo Elementary School.
The board also approved the Clarion County Career Center’s $2,663,066 budget for the upcoming school year, noting that Union’s projected share of $340,280 was down from last year’s amount of $403,707.
While the budget will fund the upcoming school year at Union, officials also looked ahead to one significant change in the student handbook for 2021-22 involving cell phone use in the schools.
High school principal Kris Glosser said that after seeing a large spike in cell phone-related behavior problems this past year, administrators decided to limit student cell phone use during school days.
“They’re so addicted to these phones,” Glosser commented, explaining that the school will now permit locks on student lockers so that students can safely keep their phones locked up during the bulk of the days. “This year has been very disruptive.”
Glosser said the phones have spurred a number of bullying issues, and prevent the students from being more engaged in class.
She said that under the new guidelines, students will be allowed to access their phones during lunch time, but no longer in classes, during study halls or while in the hallways.
Union Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the phones were initially allowed in the high school a number of years ago when the district went to an electronic devise-based system. At the time, he said, the school did not have enough Chromebooks for every student, so cell phones were permitted. Now, however, he said there are enough other devices available, that cell phones are no longer needed.
“At this point, they’re just a distraction,” he said.
On top of that, Kimmel said, administrators have been spending more and more time dealing with behavior issues directly linked to cell phones, taking away from other work that needs to be done.
“We’re not the only ones with this issue,” Glosser said of other schools facing the same dilemma.
Board president Brenda Brinker lauded administrators and teachers for their work on the issue and changes to the student handbook.
Other Business
• The school board approved a three-year agreement with the SPERO Group to provide behavioral health services for students for up to 37.5 hours per week. The hourly rate was set at $41.10 for the first year, $41.92 for the second year and $42.76 for the final year.
• An agreement with the Titusville Area School District was approved for cyber education services at a cost of $3,200 for the 2021-22 school year.
• Officials approved an agreement with Penn Highlands Healthcare in the amount of $42,576 to provide an athletic trainer for the upcoming year.
• The board rescinded the letter of retirement from educational aide Cindy Carr. Carr, Darla Lipps, Daphne Vogle, Deanna McGarrity, Linda Lewis, Alicia Hetrick, Penny Vereb, Mary Ann Morgan, Heather Marsh, Angie Hawk, Fran Culbertson, Erika Tennant and Sheila Vasbinder were then appointed as potential educational aides for the upcoming school year.
• Members accepted the resignation of elementary teacher Brittany Smith, effective May 28, and agreed to advertise for the vacant position.
• David Gibson was hired as choir director at a salary of $2,045.
• Kelli Kifer was approved as assistant junior high girls basketball coach at a salary of $1,300, while Tonya Fleming was hired as head junior high boys basketball coach at a rate of $1,510. Members accepted the resignation of varsity cheerleading coach Kayla Donato.
• The board approved the coordination of marching bands between Union and A-C Valley for the next several school years, and approved cooperative agreements with A-C Valley for golf, junior high football, varsity/junior varsity football and cross country for the next three school years.