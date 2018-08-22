RIMERSBURG – The new school year begins in a week for Union School District students, and school officials are excited about what the new year will bring.
From a new configuration at the district’s two elementary schools, to a new principal at the high school, new programs, and beefed up school security, officials said students will see a lot of new things this year.
First and foremost, during the summer, the Union School Board approved the hiring of four full-time school police officers that will be stationed at all three schools.
“Specific procedures are being finalized and will be communicated to students and the public,” Union superintendent Jean McCleary said, noting that while metal detectors have also been ordered, it is uncertain if they will arrive in time to be in place for the first day of school. “It will depend on the delivery date and the amount of time for set up.”
Union High School’s new principal said she is excited for the new year to begin, and is looking forward to working with students and their families, as well as school staff.
“I have tried to keep changes to a minimum my first year,” principal Kris Glosser said, noting that students will find changes in how the REACH period is utilized. “Students will have time to connect with teachers and seek assistance with assignments.”
Glosser said that teacher Brad Kirkwood’s classes, with the exception of his Science 8 class, will be located this year in what was formerly the old industrial arts room at the school.
“Mr. Kirkwood is working to develop a ‘21st century tech program’ over time, that is sure to excite students,” she said.
The high school enrollment is expected to be at around 255 students in grade 7-12.
McCleary said the administration and staff are also working with the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) and Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 to develop a school-wide positive behavioral support framework.
“This is an endeavor that will take several years to perfect,” she said. “The framework will consist of a continuum of evidence-based practices that promote positive behaviors, and includes preventive supports. Students will be taught and encouraged to effectively use relevant, expected, social skills for themselves and with others. When practiced and implemented with fidelity, school-wide positive behavioral supports have been proven to reduce discipline infractions and bullying, increase academic engagement and achievement, as well as improve perceptions of school climate and safety.”
McCleary said the district is also beginning to explore what it means to have a “growth mindset.”
“You are said to have a growth mindset when you believe that a person can learn and improve upon their intelligence and talents which, along with hard work, effort and persistence, leads to one being in control of their own destiny and ultimate success,” she said.
At the elementary schools, the main change, officials said, will be that third grade classes have been moved from Sligo Elementary School to Rimersburg Elementary School. Sligo will now house approximately 140 students in kindergarten through second grade, while Rimersburg’s enrollment is at 180 students in grades 3-6.
Elementary principal Tom Minick said this year’s objective is to “grow and build success in all learners.”
To help with that goal, Minick said students in grades 2-6 will have a homework/tutorial period built in to their schedule each day.
“It is of the utmost importance that learners complete these assignments and it will be managed easier under the tutelage of the teacher,” he said. “Some of the homework may still need to be completed at home, however it will be minimal.”
He said that when it comes to homework, the work that is assigned to each student should be tailored to their needs.
“For example, based on a formative assessment that a learner does not know their shapes, then the homework for that learner will be to learn their shapes,” he said. “Each learner is different and has a different inventory of knowledge. I expect the homework for drill and practice to be different for each learner. This will reduce the frustration of learning and higher level thinking if we target the gaps. I will be working with the teachers in sending home an item sampler that will challenge the student and assist them in developing critical thinking skills. I anticipate one or two item samplers a week.”
Minick said he will also be working with teachers this year to build an “information bank” for students basked on assessments.
“This information will be used to plan for instruction and to communicate to the families,” he said. “We have increased communication through newsletters, website and Classroom DOJO over the years, but we have not made a conscious effort to communicate individual learning and provide more formal feedback. Our goal is to communicate and dissect the percentage grade for learners and show them what success looks like and how to experience success. We need to build the road map for each learner to be successful.”
Also new this year, Minick said that first-graders will now participate in Release Time programs on Mondays at the Sligo Presbyterian Church.
“I am very thankful for the Release Time directors permitting our learners in grades 1-6 to attend this program,” he said.
Minick also noted the Positive School Wide Behavior Support Program being implemented in the district.
“We need to increase our responsibility to teach, monitor and support appropriate school behavior in all learners in all environments,” he said. “For this to occur, we need to hyper-focus on preventing problems school wide, in classrooms, non-classroom environments and with individuals. Instructional time cannot be lost and ineffective. Unproven strategies need to be eliminated for the betterment of the learner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.