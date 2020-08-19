UNION – Although the target keeps moving as state and federal authorities release new guidelines, Union School District officials held a public meeting last Wednesday evening to tell parents and students about various plans to reopen the district for the start of the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
From a table on the football field, Union superintendent John Kimmel used a microphone to tell the socially distanced crowd of 50-plus people spread across the football field bleachers that he wants to make the school days “look as normal as possible.”
“I’m sure many parents have a lot of questions,” he said, noting that the most common question so far has been regarding when students have to wear masks. Although the original district plan was to only require masks when students could not be spaced at least six feet from other people, a new directive from the state announced on Monday has apparently scuttled those plans, and students will be required to wear face covering at nearly all times while on the school bus and on school property.
Last week, Kimmel said that the district would supply each student with two face masks. He said that for children who are unable to wear masks, their parents should meet with the school principal before the start of the school year to develop a new plan of action.
Kimmel urged parents to check their children for signs of illness each morning before they send them to school. In additional to providing face masks, he told parents that students can also bring their own hand sanitizer, gloves and tissues to school. And he encouraged everyone to have an emergency contact on file in case the student becomes sick during the school day.
If a student begins to show symptoms of the virus, Kimmel said the student will be sent immediately to the nurse and the parents will be contacted. Those sent home will need a doctor’s excuse to return to school. For confirmed cases, Kimmel said the district would follow state regulations for closure, contract tracing and more.
Although he said he expects most students will begin the school year in person at the schools, Kimmel said that several other options are available for those not comfortable with sending their children to school. The preferred choice for, he said, would be distance education at home involving live streaming of the student’s regular class schedule.
“It keeps them connected to the school district,” he said.
Another option is enrollment in the district’s approved cyber school, which would be aligned to Union’s coursework.
The final option, which the district does not recommend, is enrollment in a private cyber school, which costs the local school district and taxpayers $18,000 to $36,000 per year.
“That money comes from you and the taxpayers,” he said, noting that option also has the least amount of contact with the local school district.
In his report to the crowd, Union athletic director Scott Kindel said that as of now, fall sports will be held, but currently with no spectators in the stands. He said a recent change from the state would allow marching band and cheerleaders at the home games.
Kindel said student-athletes must wear masks to and from the games and practices, and each will have their temperatures checked before games and practices.
He said that if one member of the team test positive for COVID-19, the entire team will be shut down for at least 14 days.
“We’re going to get through it,” he said.
The district’s cafeteria manager reported that all cafeteria staff will be wearing masks, and that hot lunches will be served at both schools. She said that menus have already been posted, but are subject to change due to product shortages. Breakfast will also be served daily to all students.
The district’s nurse encouraged the use of masks.
“We’ve got to do it to get through this,” she said, noting that health and safety information will be posted on the district’s website.
She asked parents to help in the cause, and to check their children each morning before sending them to school.
On the technology end, Jamey Cyphert said that if any household still needed help in connecting to the internet, to contact the district as soon as possible. He said that students would be given all the technology they need for the school year.
Also, Cyphert said that attendance excuses can now be sent electronically.
In speaking about operations at Sligo Elementary School, principal Tom Minick provided a reopening plan to parents, and said the plan can be viewed on the district’s website.
He said that students would be spaced out in their classrooms as much as possible, and that restrooms would be cleaned every hour. A new restroom schedule would limit the number of people in the hallways at any given time. Classrooms will be disinfected nightly, he said.
Although the water fountains at the school are off limits, students are encouraged to bring in a full bottle of water. A water bottle refilling station has been ordered, he said.
Students who arrive at Sligo Elementary between 7 and 7:30 a.m. will be taken to the cafeteria for breakfast while social distancing. He said that the preferred time for students to arrive at the school would be after 7:30 and before 7:55. Those who arrive between those times will eat breakfast in their classrooms.
Minick said class schedules have been set up this year to eliminate the mixing of classes as much as possible. He said that most students would be with their homeroom teacher all day.
At the high school, principal Kris Glosser said that procedures would be similar to those at the elementary, except that students will move around for classes. She said students will be asked to walk single file in the hallways, and that access to lockers would be limited.
“I feel confident we can make that happen,” she said, noting that teachers will help disinfect decks and other surfaces between classes.
Glooser said that if weather permits, teachers are encouraged to hold classes outside, and to keep windows open as much as possible.
During lunch, she said tables have been equipped with a plastic divider down the middle, and students will be spaced out. Some students will eat in other rooms in the building as needed.
At the end of the hour-long presentation, Kimmel encouraged parents to come down onto the field to ask specific questions. He also asked everyone to keep this in mind:
“We are all human,” he said, noting that everyone is doing their best to meet the needs of as many students as possible. “Our plans are not perfect.”