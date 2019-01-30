RIMERSBURG – Faced with stagnant or declining test scores, Union Elementary principal Thomas Minick said last week that schools need to move away from what is not working to new techniques that are more “cutting edge.”
At the third in a series of community meetings that Minick began holding last fall after proposing a move toward the Mass Customized Learning (MCL) approach to teaching, the principal said he would like to see students be able to move more at their own pace.
While none of the meetings have brought in a crowd, the third meeting’s attendance was the lowest of the series, with five total on hand — one school board member, two district teachers and two parents.
Minick mentioned several times during his presentation the benefits of moving away from a traditional letter grade system toward a checklist that shows the skills expected of each student at each grade level. That way, he said, parents, and the students themselves, can better see what skills they are expected to master during the school year.
He talked about a model of education in which each individual student has a their own list of skills, and after mastering a skill, they can move on at their own pace to the next item on the list.
“You send your kid to school, not as a group, but as an individual,” he said.
At the school using the MCL approach in California that Union administrators and teachers toured last year, Minick said he saw children who were eager to learn, get their “stars” and move on to the next challenge.
Minick said that the new Every Student Succeeds Act also lends itself toward the more individualized approach, saying that a structure needs to be built that can give each child what they need.
He described a set up that looks less at the traditional grade level, than where each child is at in a certain subject. For example, he said, at Rimersburg Elementary, 12 teachers could be teaching math at the same time, and students go to the teacher that is working on the skills they need. Minick admitted this is where the system becomes controversial because it mixes students of various ages.
Minick said that schools have more information about their students now than ever before, but struggle with how to use that data to give the students what they need.
The principal also addressed the standardized test scores for the local schools, noting that while the scores show some growth in some areas, the increasing benchmarks will be harder and harder to reach each year. He cited nearby Sugarcreek Elementary School, in the Karns City School District, which posted “amazing” numbers in last year’s testing.
Minick concluded the presentation by saying that he would like to see students given more hands-on projects and other ways to assess their achievements rather than the traditional paper and pencil tests.
He said the next meeting in the series will be held in February, with a date and time to be announced later.
