RIMERSBURG – Union School District board members had little to say last week about their decision to replace the high school football coach; however, the large crowd on hand for the board meeting wasn’t as short on words.
A large contingent of football players, as well as parents and community members, gathered in the Union High School cafeteria for the March 15 meeting, pleading for the nine-member school board to retain Union teacher David Louder as the varsity football coach for next season.
“Coach Louder is one of the best role models,” team member Chase Kline told the board at the start of the meeting. “He does everything he possibly can for this team. As young men, we all look up to him.”
“This is a vote to break apart our family,” he said.
Kline said that “the man” who walked out on the team several years ago, should not be hired as coach.
He was referring to Brad Dittman, former A-C Valley football coach, who was hired later in the meeting by a split 5-4 vote of Union directors. School board members Brade Guntrum, Eric Shick, Adam Vogle, Melissa Ford and Jeff Kriebel voted to hire Dittman. The motion was opposed by members Terry Rush, Mike Graham, Jeff Shirey and Mark Rummel.
The decision brought boos from the crowd, and tears to the eyes of several football players.
Prior to the vote, team members and parents argued that Louder was the best person for the job, pointing to his 38-46 record of coaching the Union team, which combined with A-C Valley, a couple of years ago. They said that Louder took a long-losing Union team and turned it into a winner, taking it to the playoffs and beating the top seed one season. They said that Louder was named the Coach of the Year for the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
Louder was 3-16 during the past two seasons under the Union/A-C Valley cooperative, including 1-9 last year.
By contrast, those at the meeting said that during his four years at A-C Valley, Dittman won only three games, while losing 36. Included in that record is a 32-game losing streak which ended his tenure with A-C Valley.
“I hate losing more than I like winning,” former player Cole Morris told the board. “The facts are the facts. You guys got it wrong if you are going to make a guy from A-C Valley head of this team.”
Parent Brandy Gallagher told the school board that by comparing records, Louder was the obvious choice. She also referenced Dittman’s alleged “violent” past and charges that had been filed against him several years ago. Court records indicate that Dittman pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in 2012.
“If he gets the job, is he going to teach our kids that violence is OK?” she asked.
Gallagher and others said that some board members had a “personal vendetta” against Louder.
Parent Shelly Atzeni — who despite being the wife of Louder’s assistant coach Rick Atzeni, said that she wasn’t speaking as a coach’s wife — told the board that Louder should be rehired.
“This man is the man for the job,” she said, asking the board to look the football players in the eyes and to put their personal interests aside.
She said that Louder, the second winningest coach in Union history, was a good selection because he also teaches in the district.
Atzeni said that when Union and A-C Valley merged their programs several years ago, Dittman had a chance to be a part of the team.
“They had a chance to be a part of this football program and they walked away,” she said.
She also questioned that if the board was only voting on the matter that night, why was Dittman notified following the board’s February meeting that he had been hired for the job.
Board president Brade Guntrum explained that during an executive session at the February meeting, the board saw Dittman as the “successful candidate” but that it needed to talk with him first about certain conditions before the hiring could be made official.
Following a nearly hour-long closed door executive session last week, the board reemerged and voted 5-4 for Dittman, which sparked additional comments at the meeting’s end.
Shelly Atzeni demanded that the board members who voted for Dittman explain why they did so.
“We want an answer from every one of you,” she said, as football team members sobbed nearby.
Guntrum said that the board was not allowed to discuss personnel matters in public session.
Vogle was the only one of the five who voted for Dittman who offered some clue. He said the team was not being run the way he would have liked to see it being run.
“It is not fair to do this to this guy,” Gallagher said of Louder, who sat quietly in the front row during the meeting.
With the meeting breaking down into a shouting match, Guntrum called for adjournment. A police officer on hand from the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department asked everyone to peacefully leave the school.
After the meeting, officials acknowledged that the district received six applications for the head coach position.
