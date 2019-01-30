RIMERSBURG – A fight between two Union High School students on Friday ballooned into something much more over the weekend as rumors of threats against the school district spread across social media, causing fearful parents to keep their kids home from school on Monday.
But, according to school officials, the truth was that it was “business as usual” at UHS on Monday, with no issues reported.
Union superintendent Jean McCleary explained on Monday that Friday’s fight “occurred due to a conflict between several students” that had been occurring for several weeks with “hurtful words at times being exchanged in school but mostly on social media with students and adults weighing in after school hours and on weekends provoking the already stressed situation.”
“The school administration and staff intervened immediately when the physical altercation occurred,” McCleary said. “In addition, the students involved were assessed by the school nurse, which is a standard procedure when a physical altercation occurs in school. The school administration and staff also took measures prior to the altercation to assist with conflict resolution, to no avail.”
McCleary noted that it “is difficult to control the situation when there is little or no control over students and adults once they leave the school premises and use social media to continue the conflict.”
On Friday, the school district posted a message on Facebook to indicate there was a situation at the high school.
“I felt by alerting and acknowledging there was a situation it would provide factual information to our parents and community,” McCleary explained. Instead, rumors began swirling on social media after the time of student dismissal that the district had been locked down, which was not the case.
“One of the truly unfortunate aspects of social media is misinformation which can lead to individuals overreacting, exaggeration, even embellishing the truth,” McCleary said. “I believe students and people thought the school was in a lock down because of the police presence and the extra few minutes students were held in their classes. The truth is, students were held in their classrooms for a few extra minutes so there wasn’t a change of classes with students in the hallways leaving an opportunity for ‘cheers and jeers’ from other students when the students who were involved were walking out of the building. It was an already emotional situation and we didn’t want to add any more stress to the situation.”
McCleary commended high school principal Kris Glosser, school police officer Mike Boltz and school staff for assisting with the situation.
“They acted swiftly to the situation,” she said. “The standard procedure when a physical altercation occurs at school is to call the police authorities.”
On Saturday, the district put out its first one-call to staff and families, alerting people that the district received a tip via the new Safe to Say Something app.
“The information was received by our team members over the weekend indicating there was an impending physical altercation to occur on Monday at school which was a residual from the Friday physical altercation,” McCleary said. “The message was to notify staff and families the school district was alerted and the district would be increasing security for Monday.”
McCleary said that unfortunately the attempt to give information to parents backfired.
“I believe because the message was vague due to student confidentiality, individuals overreacted and believed a ‘worse case’ scenario such as a threat to the school when in essence it was a continuation from Friday afternoon,” she said.
McCleary said the district found itself in a “lose-lose situation.”
“If the district doesn’t alert parents of a Level 3 tip, it doesn’t appear the district is being transparent and things are being ‘swept under the carpet,’” she said. “When the district does notify parents, overreaction and innuendos occur creating a panic and paranoia situation which, in this case for some, is what occurred.”
A second one-call was made on Sunday to clarify that the tip to the Safe to Say hotline was not targeting the school, but rather a tip to make the school aware of an impending physical altercation.
For precaution, McCleary said that Clarion state police were asked to be at the high school in the morning and afternoon on Monday. In addition, the administrative team and one school police officer were to be at a Threat Assessment training at Riverview Intermediate Unit in Clarion on Monday morning, but rather than sending all the individuals on the team, McCleary and Glosser remained in the district and all three school police officers were in the district rather than leaving one building without an SPO.
Also, McCleary said she alerted state police and the New Bethlehem Police Department of the tip so they were aware of the situation in case they needed to be called upon. Glosser also met with the high school teachers early Monday morning in order to brief them.
“We had more absences [Monday] than a regular school day,” McCleary noted. “However, the majority of the students were in school. It was business as usual on Monday with no issues.”
