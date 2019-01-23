RIMERSBURG – Union School District will part ways with superintendent Jean McCleary at the end of June, after school board members last week voted down a motion to begin contract talks.
In a split 5-4 vote at the Jan. 17 meeting, board members Adam Vogle, Mike Graham, Mark Rummel, Jeff Kriebel and Jeff Shirey voted against the motion to enter into contract negotiations with McCleary, while members Terry Rush, Brade Guntrum, Melissa Ford and Steve Wiencek voted in favor.
No comments were made regarding the motion during the meeting; however, board members agreed 9-0 at the end of the meeting to begin advertising for a replacement superintendent.
The crowd of about 25 area residents, many of whom have been outspoken against McCleary over the last year, sat quietly as the board made its decisions.
After the meeting, Vogle, Graham and Shirey declined to comment on their votes, while Kriebel would only say that he felt the action was “best for her, best for us.”
Reached on Monday for a comment, board president Terry Rush, the board’s longest serving member at 27 years, said that he supported McCleary because “She is probably the best superintendent I’ve served with.”
Rush described McCleary as business-minded and possessing the knowledge needed to operate the school district.
“There’s a group that feels otherwise,” Rush said, acknowledging that some residents have been pushing for McCleary’s resignation for several years.
With the vote taken, Rush said it’s time to now move forward and for the board to become unified once again. He said they now face a major challenge in finding a new superintendent who will be the right fit for Union.
“It’s not an easy process,” he said, noting that a number of school districts in the region are also in the market for new superintendents. He said that while many people have the proper certifications to hold the job, not many will actually be qualified.
Rush also said it will be a challenge for a small district such as Union to find someone who sees the position as something long-term, rather than a stepping stone to something larger.
“That’s what you run into most of the time,” he said, adding that Union has been fortunate in the past to find administrators who wanted to stay at Union until retirement.
Also reached on Monday, McCleary said that while it was once rare for a superintendent’s contract to not be renewed, it has become much more common in recent years, especially at small, rural districts.
“What I have researched and what I have witnessed in my professional experience is competent superintendents are becoming victims of special interest groups or community political agendas,” she said. “In my opinion, this is the case.”
McCleary said that while she tries to separate politics from job performance, she stands by her record and overall results.
She cited her 13 years at Union, first as elementary principal and then as superintendent beginning in 2012.
“As the first female administrator and superintendent in the history of Union School District, I have been involved in all aspects of district administration,” she said. “During the past seven years, I found myself in a position of developing annual district goals, implementing new programs, enhancing programs and using strategic planning to achieve these goals while maintaining fiscal responsibility. These goals were accomplished with teamwork from our talented and skilled teachers, support staff, administration, central office staff and the support of the school board.”
She said the goals have focused on students and included the following: an increase in student programs, including the addition of a Life Skills Classroom, Autism Support Classroom, a Sensory Room at Sligo Elementary, the Union International Outreach Program, technology integration with 1:1 devices using Chromebooks and Tablets for students in grades 1-12, STEM enhancements, and the most recent addition from the last board meeting by adding a contracted service for additional mental health services for students in need.
McCleary said her time at Union was also marked by a number of improvements including “more efficient and faster broadband services in all three buildings, building upgrades specifically new energy efficient lighting, a new roof at Sligo Elementary School, paving improvements, exterior door replacements, the addition of three school police officers, a new financial/fund accounting system, new baseball dugouts, new athletic exterior and interior scoreboards, two new interior sound systems, new stage lighting, new band uniforms, the addition of a girls softball program and a new sports cooperative with ACV for football, golf and cross country.”
“It is hard to imagine all these improvements and additions occurred over the last seven years without raising taxes,” McCleary said. “In fact, the district has only raised taxes three times in 25 years.”
McCleary said she is also proud of the grants the district has received during her tenure, totaling more than $201,000.
“The grant writing efforts encompassed the following for school safety and security: upgraded and enhanced exterior and interior surveillance equipment, a school wide positive behavior program, a new two-way radio communication system, new metal detectors and the purchase of hardware for a safer school entrance in the vestibule at Union High School,” she said. “Additional grant monies from Eccles and the Highmark Foundation focused on student health and wellness with a revamped high school weight room, new Rimersburg Playground and new surface areas at the Rimersburg Elementary School Tennis and Basketball courts.”
Despite the board’s action, McCleary said her performance evaluations at Union have been rated as “distinguished or proficient,” and that the last six years of performance evaluations as a superintendent have yielded a 90 percent approval by the board of directors.
“I was an outsider 13 years ago when I came to Union School District and immersed my family and myself into the school district by attending student activities, community events and volunteering and donating time and money to the district and community,” McCleary said. “I always referred to Union as ‘family.’ Moving forward, I am very encouraged by the positive comments expressed by board members, students, families and community members. I wish the district the very best.”
While the board voted to not negotiate with McCleary, action was approved last week to begin negotiations with the district’s food service director, business manager, central office secretaries and school police officers.
Board members Wiencek, Rummel, Guntrum and Ford were named to the negotiations team.
Other Business
• Approval was given for an agreement between the district and the Spero Group which will provide mental health services, as needed, up to 7.5 hours per week for district students at a rate of $60 per hour. High school principal Kris Glosser noted that the student need for these services is far greater than what county mental health counselors can currently provide.
• The board approved the Summer Academy program at Rimersburg Elementary School, from June 17 to July 19, at a cost not to exceed $8,000. Also, approval was given for the district’s summer food program and the Lil’ Dribblers Basketball Camp, scheduled for June 10-14.
• The Union All Sports Boosters were granted approval to use the Sligo Elementary cafeteria and restrooms for a 5K/10K race on Sunday, April 28.
• The following coaching positions were approved: Fred Weaver, head track coach, $2,560; Amy Vasbinder, first assistant boys track coach, $1,800; Geri Montgomery, first assistant girls track coach, $1,800; Brent Saylor, first assistant baseball coach, $1,400; Ron Rodgers, second assistant baseball coach, $850; Tonya Fleming, fifth and sixth grade boys basketball supervisor, $200; Kevin Wetzel, fifth and sixth grade girls basketball supervisor, $200.
• The previously approved K-2 basketball program was revised to encompass grades 1-4 under the direction of Scott Kindel.
