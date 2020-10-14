RIMERSBURG – As local football teams head into their final regular game of a shortened season this weekend, one local player is carrying more than the weight of the team on his shoulder pads.
Union High School senior Kylar Culbertson, a running back and safety for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights, has dedicated his last high school season to his late aunt, Nancy Murray.
“When I was younger, Aunt Nan took me to practice every single day,” Culbertson said as his team prepared for last week’s road trip game at South Side Pittsburgh which resulted in a 21-14 win. “She was the reason I started playing sports.”
As the team gears up for this Friday’s matchup against Brockway at A-C Valley, Culbertson said Murray, who died at age 67 in April 2017, was always there for him and his cousins, on and off the field.
“She was my mother figure when I was younger,” he said, adding that “Aunt Nan” would offer up rewards for achievements on the field.
“She did that to help us play better,” he said. “And she never missed a single game.”
Culbertson said he was in third grade when his family moved from the state of Indiana back to the family territory in Rimersburg. It was then that Murray began encouraging him to play sports, becoming the boys’ biggest fan. He said she would also take him places, such as mini-golfing, and to get ice cream.
The son of Kasey Culbertson and Jennifer Hawk, Kylar said his mother now brings the same blanket to his games that Murray used to sit on at games and practices as he grew up.
“When I was younger, she used to talk about my senior year,” Culbertson said of Murray, who was looking forward to the one season in which Kylar and his cousin, Bailey Crissman, a sophomore, would get to play on the same team. “She used to talk about us playing together. She couldn’t wait to watch.”
Culbertson said that even though his aunt has passed, he knows she’s still watching their games from above. As part of the dedicated season, Kylar is wearing a photo of himself with Murray on his shoulder pads, and he made custom cleats with “Aunt Nan” featured on them. His cousin, Crissman, is sporting a special headband dedicated to Murray this year as well.
And before every game, Kylar said he visits his aunt’s grave to talk with her.
“I just wanted to play this season for her,” he said. “She used to tell us to give it our all.”