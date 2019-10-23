RIMERSBURG – With talks of a potential building closure still in the pre-decision stage, Union School District officials last week set a date for a public hearing on the matter.
In his report to the school board during its Oct. 17 meeting, Union School District superintendent John Kimmel said that district officials are continuing to gather information on the possible closure of one of the two elementary schools.
He went on to say that a meeting was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21 with representatives of the district’s teachers and staff so they could hear and address employees’ questions and concerns prior to the public hearing.
“We’re gathering more information [and] discussing possibilities of how to make this work,” Kimmel said of a potential building closure.
Later in the meeting, board members unanimously voted to advertise for the public hearing to be held on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Union High School.
Following last week’s school board meeting, Kimmel explained that the public hearing will give the board an opportunity to “present and discuss the proposed closing of Rimersburg Elementary School” with district residents.
Kimmel noted on Tuesday that board members discussed which possible direction to explore during their Oct. 8 work session.
“Rather than expend a huge amount of time and resources in reviewing the closure of both buildings, data was given for all three buildings to help make an educated decision as to which direction we would continue to explore,” he said. “It was at that meeting that it was decided to explore the closure of Rimersburg Elementary.”
According to the superintendent, discussions related to a possible building closure will continue for three months following the public hearing, with a vote whether or not to proceed expected in March.
“Over the next four months we will be looking over possible district configurations, grade placement, staffing needs, management of facilities, related costs and savings, and the quality of educational opportunities afforded to students,” he said, noting that total costs and savings are as of yet unknown.
Also during his report, Kimmel proposed the possibility of purchasing a facilities management program for the district.
Kimmel said such a program would allow the district to mange and fulfill requests for rental and use of district facilities and equipment.
“It helps to really streamline the process...[and] will also help us manage our facilities better,” Kimmel said, adding that he would be able to provide precise information on costs at next month’s meeting.
No formal decision was made on the proposal.
- Other Business
• School officials hired the Pittsburgh-based law firm Maiello, Brungo and Maiello as the new district solicitor in the wake of the death of Union’s long-time solicitor Ralph Montana.
• In separate motions, district business manager Megan Hepler was appointed as school board secretary and Kristen Smith was appointed as assistant board secretary for the remainder of the 2019-2020 fiscal year and for terms of two years.
• Alexandra Bell was hired as the 2019-2020 softball manager at a salary of $2,100.
Although questions were raised about a possible co-op with another school and not having enough girls sign up, board president Terry Rush said as it stands the district plans to move forward with its own softball team.
• The school board approved the Southern Clarion County Little League’s request to submit a third grant application through the Eccles Foundation to improve the district’s baseball and softball fields/complexes.
• Brooke Kriebel was added to the Homework Helpers list at a rate of $25 per hour.
In addition, Mark White was hired as a part-time custodian effective Oct. 18 as per the terms of the agreement of the Union Education Support Personnel Association.
• Brandon Ferris was approved as a substitute bus driver for Mortimer Busing Inc., Kayla Dunlap was approved as a cheerleading volunteer and Greg Wolbert Jr. was retroactively approved as a football volunteer.
• The resignation of cross country co-coach Ean King was accepted effective Sept. 27.
• An agreement was also approved with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for nursing services from Oct. 14-25 at a cost not to exceed $2,000. Rush voted against the motion.
• It was announced that the board’s reorganizational meeting and regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.