RIMERSBURG – Sixth grade science students at Union School District are participating in CoderZ League, a global virtual cyber robotics competition for students of all levels to participate and learn about STEM, robotics and coding, and to ignite their technology career paths.
CoderZ League is produced by CoderZ and the non-profit Intelitek STEM and CTE Education Foundation.
The Union team was in first place in the preliminary round, and was looking to advance to the finals.
As school districts across the country look for ways to foster STEM engagement, a teacher at Union High School began researching programs that would bring teachers and students together in an way that was not only welcoming to all skill levels, but also had the ability to succeed in any learning environment, including in-person, hybrid and fully remote.
Debbie Shirey, sixth grade science teacher at Union, is looking forward to advancing STEM skills through CoderZ League, sharing, “We’re working harder than ever to make sure our kids have what they need to be successful, and we’re particularly excited about the opportunity to build up our STEM programs.”
With COVID-19 affecting how schools approach teaching and learning, traditional robotics competitions are unable to meet the safety protocols mandated by states, departments of education, and local communities. Consequently, access for students is severely limited and schools need an easy-access, scalable program that brings fun and learning to coding and robotics.
Now entering its fourth year, CoderZ League has engaged more than 100,000 students through its virtual platform. This year, the League offers two levels of participation: Junior, which targets grades 5-8, and Pro, designed for grades 7-12. The competition is designed so that students and teachers of all abilities and experience with coding are set up for success. Even students with no coding background are empowered to engage in the experience and have every opportunity to advance through each round; equity and access are of paramount importance to League organizers.
Ido Yerushalmi, CEO of CoderZ and its parent company, Intelitek, praised the work of teachers and STEM leaders as they navigate these uncertain times. “It’s amazing to me how agile schools have had to become, so it’s critically important that we deliver a STEM, Coding, and Robotics experience that generates the kind of excitement that kids need and the level of learning outcomes that teachers expect. We are thrilled to have Union on board and look forward to watching their students thrive. Schools need a win right now, and we’re honored to do our part.”
The tournament engages students through gaming and competition in STEM, coding and tech literacy. The challenge uses simulation of virtual 3D robots to perform complex tasks and missions. The virtual experience makes it easy to design, program, and test a simulated robot in a variety of 3D environments. Teams of students work collaboratively to program, plan and complete missions.