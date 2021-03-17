RIMERSBURG – When Union High School senior Isaac Solida received word in January that he had been selected to take part in this year’s All-East Choir festival, he was more than a bit surprised.
Mainly because he didn’t know he had even applied for the honor.
As it turns out, Solida’s choir director at Union, David Gibson, with help from Solida’s parents, Joel and Dana Solida of Rimersburg, had submitted the documentation to surprise the talented young singer.
Solida explained that the road to All-East honors begins with the lower level music festivals.
“It all starts at districts,” he said, noting that teachers recommend students for the district festival, where they then try out for regionals. If they’re successful and make it to regionals, such as Solida, then they audition there for the state level festival.
Last year, before the pandemic shut down area schools, Solida advanced through districts, regionals and was chosen to take part in the All State festival which was to have been held in the Poconos, before the world changed.
Although he said he missed out on taking part in those events, Solida said he is very grateful that the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association, which hosts the district, regional and state events, and the National Association for Music Education, which hosts All-East, decided to hold the events virtually this year.
“They’ve tried their hardest to give us the best experiences they can with the circumstances,” he said.
Solida said that how it worked this year was several days of virtual programs held over Zoom, that included rehearsals with the director, guest performances and other speakers.
“They performed for us and gave us all kinds of information,” he said.
The final piece was to submit two individual performances that will be submitted and stitched together with videos from the other student singers for a virtual concert that will be available this spring.
Solida said he was born into his interest of music, as members on both sides of his family have been involved with music in various forms.
He said he was exposed to music by his parents from early ages, and his uncle, David Louder, was the then-elementary music teacher at Union when he came to school.
“It all started in kindergarten, in basic music classes,” he said. “I’ve always felt a connection.”
Later in elementary school, Solida said he took an interest in band, and that expanded as he went to the high school to work with Gibson on the choir side and teacher Lisa Hummel on the band side. He credited both of them for helping him reach state and all-east honors in music.
And, with the recent festivals, Solida said that Gibson worked with him for many hours and days to prepare.
“He’s always been there backing me up,” he said.
At Union, Solida has been involved in just about every facet of the music program, from concert, marching and jazz bands, to concert choir, small ensembles and school musicals. Last year, he starred as Charlie Brown in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” just as the pandemic was shutting down schools.
Solida also serves as president of Student Council and vice president of National Honor Society. He played on the golf team this year, and is involved with church activities outside of school. He also works as a lifeguard at the Clarion YMCA, where he also teaches swimming classes.
His love for music will take him to Slippery Rock University in the fall where he plans to not only major in music education, but to also work toward a degree in physical therapy.
“I love this area and ideally I’d like to move back here after college,” he said, noting that while music teacher positions may not be plentiful and available at the time, physical therapy jobs will likely be. He said that seeing physical therapy taking place in the YMCA swimming pool helped create his interest in that field.