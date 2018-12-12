RIMERSBURG – Four students from Rimersburg Elementary School recently took part in Cyber Robotics Coding Competition, advancing all the way to the state finals in Harrisburg.
The Cyber Robotics Coding Competition is an innovative robotics tournament that excites and engages students in computer coding. It is a cloud-based simulation of virtual 3D robots that perform complex tasks and missions.
The statewide competition was open to grades 5-8 throughout the state and it began with participation in “boot camp” missions which taught the basics of coding.
The next round of competition was the statewide qualifying round which began on Nov. 12. This round was completed by the Rimersburg Elementary sixth-graders in their science classrooms.
Schools were scored based on their qualifying round performances and 40 teams were selected to participate in the state finals.
The finals competition was held at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology on Dec. 4th, and Rimersburg Elementary had two teams selected to participate. Savana Libecco and Dominic Campbell were team “Coder Proz” and Kya Wetzel and Owen Terwint competed as “Cool Coderz.”
The all-day competition consisted of three rounds along with opening and closing ceremonies. The winning team from Pennsylvania was from Riverside High School in Scranton.
Union elementary science teacher Deb Shirey said that coding skills are “becoming an integral part of most careers as we become more and more dependent on technology.”
“Every company relies heavily on computers and software to operate their businesses and as a result there is a shortage of coders to meet our technological needs,” she said. “Digital literacy is a necessary skill that our students need to be proficient in, and I felt that this competition was the perfect segue to teaching computer coding to our sixth-graders. I am extremely proud of my students’ performance while at Harrisburg and it was an experience we will never forget.”
