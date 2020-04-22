RIMERSBURG – Union officials may have put one longstanding debate to rest last week when they voted to close an elementary school, but school board members kept another multi-year debate going in relation to the football coaching staff.
A motion on the agenda from last Thursday’s meeting to rehire Brad Dittman as the head coach of the joint Union and A-C Valley varsity football program was ultimately tabled by the Union board after concerns were raised about a possible assistant coach.
Officials noted that Dittman was the only applicant for the head coaching position, but others asked if concerns about Dittman’s staffing appointments had been adequately addressed.
Union athletic director Scott Kindel said that the concerns about a certain assistant coach, who was not named, were addressed with Dittman.
Board member Mark Rummel said he could not vote for Dittman “if that assistant is on the coaching staff.”
“I don’t want that coach around our student athletes,” Rummel said.
Board member Shelly Atzeni suggested that Union officials reach out to A-C Valley counterparts to discuss their concerns.
Board member Brade Guntrum defended Dittman, asking if he had done anything wrong.
Board president Brenda Brinker said she has heard the concerns about the assistant coach the past two years, but that nothing has been done.
In the end, the board voted 7-2 to table Dittman’s hiring until the coach and A-C Valley officials could be contacted. Guntrum and member Jeff Kriebel voted against tabling the matter.
Other Business
• Union’s new comprehensive plan will be available for public inspection at the district’s business office for 28 days beginning on April 17.
• With regret, the board accepted the resignation of longtime district maintenance technician Wayne Wyman, effective June 30, for the purpose of retirement.
• In the music department, the board made the following appointments: Lisa Hummel, band director, $5,050; Rob Heichel, first assistant band director, $2,026; John Zanot, second assistant band director, $1,190; and David Gibson, choir director, $1,985.
• The following athletic coaching positions were approved: Candice Johnston, cross county coach, $1,220; Scott Kindel, athletic director, $5,165; Ange Salvo, assistant athletic director, $1,500; and Corri Shumaker, head volleyball coach, $2,600.