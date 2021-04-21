CLARION – In late 2020, with a pandemic raging, a Connecticut rabbi and his wife set out on a mission to better understand the needs of communities across the United States, with one Clarion County organization reaping the benefits of their generosity.
As part of the nationwide “Tour to the Wonderful,” spearheaded by Rabbi Jeff Glickman and his wife, Mindy, United Way of Clarion County recently received two separate donations to help continue its mission to advance the common good in the areas it serves.
“To be honest, I’d never heard of them,” said United Way of Clarion County executive director Melissa Fulton of the Glickmans and their “Tour to the Wonderful” campaign, which was designed to help the couple see firsthand what needs were out there and to find a way to help. “Like I usually do with new donors, I did an internet search to see if we had any common connections, or if there was any reason why they would be particularly interested in United Way of Clarion County.”
According to information provided by United Way on the tour, the Glickmans said that the idea of touring the states stemmed from an NPR radio interview with a restaurant owner who said that his industry was not looking for tax breaks, but “what we really need are customers.”
“I thought that’s really deep; there’s a lot to that,” Rabbi Glickman said in the release, explaining that the interview got he and his wife thinking about how they could be “really good customer[s]” of other organizations with needs.
The answer for the Glickmans, it seemed, was to embark on a tour to visit various synagogues, social service agencies and media outlets to see their work and to contribute to them in person. The couple purchased an RV — which they dubbed Seymour — last fall, and after mapping out their route, hit the open road on Dec. 27, 2020 for the first phase of their venture, “Tour to the Wonderful.”
“We didn’t see national parks or amusement parks. We met real people in their homes and communities,” Glickman said.
He pointed out that he and his wife conducted interviews with people they met along the way and published them on their website with the hope that the stories would inspire and motivate others.
“As the Glickmans traveled the USA, they visited local places where needs are met and communities fortified by many amazing heroes,” the release states, noting that the couple felt that as their awareness expanded, so did their responsibility. “They used what they had learned from communities across the United States as an opportunity to share their blessings with others.”
As a result, the couple began joining congregations and donating to organizations “that they found to have their ears to the ground,” as part of the second phase of their tour, “the Giving Locally Everywhere” initiative.
It was in late March that the United Way of Clarion County received its initial $100 donation, followed closely by a second donation.
As the release reports, “the United Way of Clarion County received a phone call from someone claiming to be a member of the Melissa Fulton Fan Club.”
The caller identified himself as Rabbi Glickman and was acknowledging the hand-written thank-you note they received from Fulton for the first donation. A conversation ensued regarding the Glickman’s mission and an explanation of the needs of communities served by the Clarion County United Way. The call ended with Glickman asking Fulton to check her email, where she discovered a second, surprise donation of $4,000 to “use toward United Way of Clarion County’s greatest needs.”
Since receiving the donation, Fulton said on Tuesday that United Way’s Board of Directors has been discussing how to best use the gift.
“At first, we thought it would just be a great addition to our general funds to help with shortfalls in some of our program’s budgets this year, [but] the more I thought about it, the more I think it makes sense to use this unique gift in a unique way — a way that will honor the original idea behind the Glickmans’ project,” she said. “Hopefully [it will] inspire others to make donations. United Way’s Board of Directors haven’t made a final decision, but the plan is coming together nicely.”
For additional information on the Glickmans’ journey, visit www.turntothewonderful.com.
To learn more about United Way of Clarion County, visit www.uwclarionco.org or find the organization on Facebook.