CLARION – Continuing with an ongoing tradition of recognizing an ambassador family for its annual campaign, United Way of Clarion County is marking its 50th anniversary with a multi-generational flare.
In keeping with this year’s slogan of “Honoring our past, investing in our future,” three generations of the Gene Burns family are being recognized for their lifelong commitment to United Way.
“I am awestruck by the contributions made by so many that helped shape United Way into what it is today,” United Way of Clarion County executive director Melissa Fulton said.
This is especially true of this year’s ambassador family.
Born and raised in Clarion County, Gene Burns of Burns & Burns Associates Inc. is no stranger to the work of United Way. In fact, in addition to his involvement in Jaycee, the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, Housing Authority, Clarion University Foundation, First Presbyterian Church of Clarion and Industrial Development Authority, Gene was one of founding members of United Way 50 years ago.
“Fifty years ago, Gene and others who were active community leaders decided to investigate how they could all become more effective for all the nonprofit organizations,” information provided by United Way states of how the organization was formed.
Gene likened the organizers’ approach to community service to a quote once said by former President Harry Truman, “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”
Like his father, Scott Burns is also a lifelong Clarion County resident and very much invested in the success of the Clarion area. This means that community involvement has been an important part of his life, which can be seen specifically through his involvement with United Way.
“Simply put, as an individual or as an owner of a business, we just don’t have the time or resources to understand all the needs and requests that come our way,” said Scott, who has also worked at Burns & Burns for more than 30 years. He noted that supporting United Way helps multiple community organizations meet their fundraising needs. “Donating through the United Way allows us to do that.”
Representing the third generation of Burns, Alexis Burns can’t remember a time when the United Way was not on her family’s radar.
“United Way is important to our family because my grandpa was a member of the original board,” Alexis said, explaining that growing up in Clarion gave her a strong sense of community, and she learned the importance of giving back at an early age from her parents and grandparents. “He was instrumental during a time when the community need him the most.”
Alexis pointed out that Live United is ingrained in her DNA, and she believes that United Way represents giving back to local organizations and individuals who need it the most.
“Although nearly five decades have passed, United Way is still a very important part of the community and will always hold a special place in the Burns’ family history,” said Alexis, who also works at the family insurance business.
According to United Way, the organization’s goal has always been to ensure its strength and health to be “able to serve people when they need it most.”
“No matter what Clarion County has been faced with — economic hardships, natural disasters, the pandemic — United Way has risen to the occasion, accepted the challenge and remained steadfast in [its] duty and commitment to support the health, education and financial stability needs of our neighbors.”
Fulton said that this year’s slogan, “Honoring our past, investing in our future,” is a reality for United Way volunteers, especially the Burns family.
“I look back on our volunteers, board members and others who have dedicated so much time, effort and financial resources to our organization and am honored and thankful that United Way is truly a tradition for so many local families.”
For more information on United Way of Clarion County or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.uwclarionco.org. Donations can also be mailed to: P.O. Box 207, Clarion, PA 16214.