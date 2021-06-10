The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing three ramp closures as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
• Friday, June 11 to Monday, June 14 — Exit 64 Eastbound State Route 66 Clarion/New Bethlehem.
• Friday, June 18 to Monday, June 21 — Exit 70 Eastbound State Route 322 Strattanville
• Friday, June 25 to Monday, June 28 — Exit 70 Westbound State Route 322 Strattanville
Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed. This work will continue through mid-July. Only one set of ramps will be closed per weekend.
These closures will be weather permitting.