The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing multiple milling and filling projects throughout Armstrong County continuing through October 2021.
The following roads will be worked on through the next two weeks:
Bethel Township area June 25, 2021.
- State Route 2030 Logansport
- State Route 2029 Kelly Station
Kittanning area June 25 – July 9, 2021 (No work over July 4th weekend, July 2 through July 5).
- State Route 3128 Ford City
- State Route 3005 Pony Farm
- State Route 3001 Bunker Hill
- State Route 2010 Fairground
- State Route 2014 Church
Motorists should expect delays. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic throughout each project.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.