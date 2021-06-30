CLARION – Clarion Blueprint Community provided an update recently on the progress of the multi-generational park planned for Second Avenue in Clarion, and presented the public with projects and plans for the future in a public meeting held at the Clarion First United Methodist Church.
“We will be breaking ground in August on the Second Avenue Multi-Generational Park project and this will be a multi-stage, multi-phase park,” said Blueprint member Theron Miles.
Plans call to have this park completed in the next four to five years, but separate phases will be open for use when completed.
“I’m trying to make this happen fast. And we’ve made amazing progress in the last year,” continued Tharan. “We operate on donations and grants. Blueprint worked hard to receive wonderful donations throughout our community to cover one of the hardest portions, which is what you don’t see in a park. It’s everything underground to make this last for a century. And that’s our goal.”
When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sports courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms, and plenty of green space.
While the park will be located within Clarion Borough and share a border with both Clarion Township and Monroe Township and be open to all residents, it will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community.
Brenda Sanders Dede opened the meeting with an overview of the accomplishments of the Blueprint Community.
Clarion Blueprint Community has been a designated Blueprint Community by the FHLBank of Pittsburgh since 2014. The Blueprint Communities initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills, and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders.
While Clarion Blueprint is not associated with Clarion Borough, Clarion County or Clarion University, the organization takes pride in its close working relationship with other local entities.
Clarion Blueprint, according to Dede, was instrumental in bringing both Clarion River Brewing Company and Regency Commons, the new senior living facility operated by Clarion County Housing Authority, to Clarion. As a designated Blueprint Community, Clarion has access to certain funding and assistance that other local communities do not.
“We’re all excited about the park, but that’s not going to be the end for us,” said Tom McConnell, Clarion Blueprint vice president, who also outlined some future projects. “We’re always going to be trying to utilize these tax grant programs to continue to do projects in Clarion County that are for the benefit of all of us.”
McConnell mentioned possibly extending the Toby boat launch parking or even more parking at the Route 66 Trail entrance in Shippenville.
“We have a business or two that are interested in looking at rentals of kayaks at Toby and improving the Paint Township boat launch on the Clarion River,” he said. “One of the big things that were talked about is pop-up shops. We would like to find a business incubator area in town that would be able to host smaller businesses to sell whatever they make or provide. An area where smaller businesses that aren’t big enough to have a whole building or storefront.”
Jessica Funk presented three vision statements for the Clarion Blueprint Community.
She said the informed version states: Clarion Borough is the region’s premier location for local living, lively leisure, lifelong learning, and lasting livelihoods. The Clarion Blueprint Communities Inc. is a leading partner in attaining this vision by igniting and maintaining enthusiasm for and pride in our community.
The involved version states: Located in northwest Pennsylvania, historic Clarion Borough provides a safe and clean home for its residents and as a welcoming community for visitors, tourists, and new investors Clarion Borough is fortunate to have numerous 21st-century assets including:
• A vibrant thriving and walkable Main Street.
• Close to many outdoor recreation opportunities.
• A college town environment with its in-time connections to the Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
• Serving as a hub of entrepreneurship and business growth.
• The benefits of small-town living with many urban amenities.
The empower version recognizes: Living locally on Main Street, Lifelong learning in a college town, Lively leisure in a nature-based place, Lasting livelihoods in a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, and a Place to call home.
Bill Fontana, director of strategic initiatives from the PA Downtown Center, also talked about the importance of vision statements.
“So you have to have a vision statement and somebody comes up with something [like] it’s a great place to live, work, shop and play,” said Fontana. “I can tell you this, every single one of the 2,563 units of government in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania wants to be the best place to live, work, shop and play.
“You have to do something different.”
“We have to identify those assets that you have that make you unique, right? There are 2,563 units of government in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. But if you look at the Rand Commercial Atlas of the United States, there are six trade areas, meaning that we live in an economy where individual communities from an economic standpoint, aren’t nearly as important as they used to be 30, 40 years ago,” Fontana explained. “We do everything on a regional basis. And so revitalization efforts become critical to zero-in on these visions statements, these transformative strategies.
“It is really important that everybody is rowing the boat in the same direction,” he said. “The borough can’t have one vision and the chamber of commerce have another vision. And the university has the third vision and an organization like Blueprint has the fourth vision. There has to be enough of a consensus on these things that you are going to make real progress.
“I think you’ve made great progress here throughout the last year, even with the pandemic,” Fontana continued. “You’re in a program right now with our Department of Agriculture called the World Place-Making Initiative. You’re going to get a $10,000 grant to do something in town. We want to get firing into the Main Street program [to] open up the door to $750,000 maybe a million dollars over the next five years to do things, to revitalize the community.”