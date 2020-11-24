EAST BRADY – Upgrades are on the horizon for East Brady’s playground.
At their meeting last Tuesday, members of the East Brady Borough Council detailed their plans to spruce up the community’s playground area using grant funds.
“We have the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) money to do some work like that,” council president Barb Mortimer said, noting that the county awarded the borough $56,000 to be used for recreational purposes. Mortimer said she recently met with Clarion County engineer Kevin Reichard and Bob Roach of Senate Engineering to discuss the borough’s vision. “[Bob] had some pricing for what we want to do down at the playground.”
According to Mortimer, updates to the playground, which is located near the old football field, include placing additional rubber mulch around the equipment and repaving the basketball court.
“We want to have it resurfaced,” she said of the court, explaining that the basketball court’s current surface is starting to come off and the paint is starting to fade. “They even talked about coloring the asphalt.”
Borough secretary Susan Buechele added that roots have begun to grow up through the rubber mulch on the playground area, and some of the mulch has been kicked into the grass over the years.
The current rubber mulch was placed six or seven years ago using grant funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), borough officials said.
“It needs a facelift,” Buechele said.
Pointing out that, when added together, the upgrades to the mulch and basketball court don’t exceed the total amount of the grant, Mortimer suggested the council also consider other updates to the playground to “freshen it up.”
“One spring toy is broken, so we thought about replacing that,” she said. “Maybe some of our benches need replaced as well.”
Mortimer estimated the playground to be around 20 years old, and said that equipment, as well as the basketball court, get a lot of use.
“I think there’s a lot we can do down there to spruce it up,” she said. “We have a whole new generation of kids coming up.”
In other business at the Nov. 17 meeting, the council unanimously approved the borough’s final budget and tax rates for 2021, which do not include a tax hike for residents.
Next year’s spending plan was approved with $1,017,441.96 in expenses and $1,153,127.30 in revenues.
Tax rates will remain the same as the current year at a total of 25 mills — with 19 mills for general real estate taxes, 4 mills for street light taxes and 2 mills for the fire tax.
Borough officials said numbers in the final budget did not change from the preliminary budget that was approved and advertised earlier this month.
Additionally, Mortimer reported that Kroh Roofing of Clarion has been working to replace the final section of the community building’s roof.
“Over the last few years we have had sections done as funds permitted,” Buechele said following the meeting of previous roof work. “The section they are doing now will complete it.”