CLARION – Effective June 25, the Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic will start administering COVID-19 vaccines at Clarion Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, in Clarion.
Patients will enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register for their vaccination.
The vaccination clinic located at the former Gordman’s store near the mall will host its last clinic on Wednesday, June 23.
To view clinic days and times, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.clarionhospital.org or call the Clarion Hospital vaccination line at (814) 223-4157. Walk-in vaccines during clinic hours are welcome.
The Pfizer vaccine is open to all Pennsylvania residents over the age of 12. Parental consent is required for those under the age of 18. The Moderna vaccine is open to all Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18.